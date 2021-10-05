The government must be more alert and intervene more quickly if schools give undemocratic lessons or discriminate against women and homosexuals. Freedom of education is a great asset, says Edith Hooge of the Education Council, but it must also be limited. The inspectorate should not be too reserved when visiting schools and looking at all the teaching material.

The Education Council writes this in an advice to the outgoing cabinet on Tuesday, with the title Set boundaries, leave space. According to the Education Council, all schools, including reformed and Islamic ones, must teach children that men and women are equal, that homosexuality is accepted and that the child is allowed to make “idiosyncratic choices” in his life.

The Council emphasizes that the freedom of education – which has a long tradition in the Netherlands – is valuable and expresses the diversity of society.

Chairman Edith Hooge: “Parents have a lot to choose from in the Netherlands.” But the government must also limit that freedom. “Precisely in order to preserve freedom, the boundaries must become clearer.”

Article 23

The reason for the advice is the ‘discussion about Article 23 that keeps flaring up’ as a result of incidents at special schools. Two thirds of the schools in the Netherlands are ‘special’, and therefore not ‘public’. But the incidents take place in Orthodox schools. Such as the Gomarus reformed school in Gorinchem, which pressured students to ‘come out’ to their parents.

It recently emerged that the Public Prosecution Service is prosecuting the school. Two years ago it also turned out that children in Islamic primary schools in the Netherlands read a textbook ‘Help! I’m growing up’from the Islamic school umbrella organization ISBO learned that girls and boys are not allowed to look at each other, are not allowed to wear ‘clothes of infidels’ and that Allah abhors homosexuality.

According to the Education Council, for example, schools may not pass on to students that men and women are unequal. “If it is objectively established that the belief’s vision of the relationship between men and women means that they are not equal as human beings, the council believes that that vision should not be expressed in education,” the council writes.

Boys and girls separately

The Education Council is “very unhappy” with the fact that boys and girls are taught separately at some Islamic schools. But it is allowed under the General Equal Treatment Act, provided that the lessons for boys and girls are identical. Edith Hooge: „But a school must also prepare children for the society in which they live. And there, men and women and non-binary people do not live separately. They live together.”

According to the Education Council, schools must even explicitly point out to children the rights they have in the Netherlands. Hooge: “The core for all schools should be: tolerance and no discrimination.” In the advice, the council writes: “Pupils must be made aware that within society as a whole there are also different views on gender and the position of or interaction between people of different sexes.”

Specifically about homosexuality, the council writes: “In concrete terms, this means that students should learn through the teaching materials that homosexual acts are widely accepted and permitted by law. That people with a homosexual orientation are fully recognized in their existence, may enter into a civil marriage with each other and be allowed to raise children.”

About women: “They should also be made aware, for example, that women are allowed to participate in social life on the basis of equality and that they are free to choose their study or profession.”

The Education Council is also concerned about the lessons on ‘democratic citizenship’. “They have to be better, more thoughtfully and more systematically. Various international comparisons show that Dutch young people have limited knowledge of democracy and the rule of law. That is disturbing.”