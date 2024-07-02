His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the Council’s meeting, which was held via video conference, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and Vice Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, to approve the results of the end of the academic year 2023-2024, and to discuss development plans and programmes aimed at raising the level of student performance and enhancing the quality of education, thus enhancing its position as an attractive centre for academic excellence.

His Highness began the meeting by congratulating students, parents, teaching staff, leaders of educational institutions and members of the Council on the completion of the academic year. He congratulated the outstanding male and female students who achieved advanced positions through their hard work and diligence throughout the year and reaped the fruits of their labor with their excellence. He also commended the great effort made by the parents of the outstanding students and urged everyone to continue to persevere in the upcoming academic year so that they can continue to achieve the best results. His Highness said: “We thank the teachers, parents and all students for their efforts and perseverance, and we congratulate our outstanding sons and daughters.” His Highness added: “The path of development and improvement continues, and we will continue our efforts to confront the challenges before us until we raise the education sector to the highest levels. Therefore, the end of the academic year is a golden opportunity for us to address these challenges, review the standards and indicators by which we evaluate our performance, improve our plans and direct our strategies to achieve our goals and what satisfies our ambitions and fulfills our aspirations.”

Her Highness Sheikha Mariam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council, congratulated the students, graduates, parents and teachers on the successful completion of the learning journey for the academic year. Her Highness extended her congratulations to all learners who have made great progress and reaped the fruits of their efforts at the end of this academic year, praising the impact of the interest and partnership of parents in the excellence of their children.

Her Highness thanked the teachers, school leaders and all those working in the educational field for their efforts to support and motivate students to achieve their academic goals.

Her Highness said: “I would like everyone to benefit from the experiences and challenges they faced during the year, and to think positively, while developing clear plans that will lead them with confident steps towards an upcoming academic year full of progress, development and perseverance.”

During the meeting, the Council approved the results of the end of the 2023-2024 academic year for government schools and the success criteria, based on the detailed analysis presented by Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Emirates Schools Establishment, in addition to reports that monitored examination violations and disruption of the examination system.

The criteria include organizing a re-test once at the end of the academic year, in addition to subjecting the results to a clear series of reviews and audits by the specialized teams, to be approved without making any changes at the end of the academic year, in a way that ensures the application of the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the evaluation, and conveys an accurate picture that shows parents the levels of academic achievement of their sons and daughters, students, and enables them to follow their progress continuously.

The Council also approved the proposed updates to the Student Performance Evaluation Policy for the next academic year 2024-2025, which were developed by the Emirates Schools Establishment based on lessons learned from previous updates. The updates aim to evaluate students’ performance levels in various ways and enable teaching staff to identify their key areas of improvement, so that they can support them in achieving the highest results.