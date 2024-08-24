The Ministry of Education confirmed the full readiness of government schools to receive students tomorrow, marking the start of the new academic year 2024-2025.

The Ministry worked on developing comprehensive proactive plans before the end of the last academic year, to prepare to receive students in the new academic year by developing, improving and supporting the school environment with all its elements, from educational cadres, infrastructure and support services, in coordination with the relevant authorities to complete all preparations.

The start of the new academic year 2024-2025 coincides with the launch of a national campaign under the slogan “From Student to Leader”, which aims to involve all segments of society and urge them to play their role in an integrated manner to support students and contribute to creating future leaders.

The Ministry of Education anticipated the start of the school year by organizing a specialized training week, with the participation of educational cadres of teachers, school leaders, and specialists across the country.

The specialized training week included 64 specialized training workshops with a total of 189 training hours, with the aim of raising the readiness of educational cadres for the new academic year, and providing them with the latest innovative educational methods to employ them in the best possible way while performing their educational mission.

The training workshops included nine workshops for school leaders, 33 workshops for teachers, and 22 workshops for supportive positions from specialists, in cooperation with experts and specialists in various educational fields.

The quality of student life is a priority in the Ministry’s work plans, which is currently conducting the largest field survey at the level of the education sector in the country to establish a strategic framework for the quality of student life, with the aim of designing an integrated matrix of classroom and extracurricular training activities and programmes, and activating more than 30 projects during the new academic year with the aim of refining and developing students’ cognitive, cultural and social skills.

The Ministry continues to implement qualitative projects to enhance the educational and community leadership of government schools, and announced the expansion of the scope of the “Frijna” project for the current academic year, to include a greater number of schools.

The project was launched with the aim of enhancing the educational and community leadership of government schools by embracing various activities, initiatives, social, sports and cultural programmes provided by the neighbourhood school, to achieve the well-being of students, families and community members in a way that supports community and family harmony and cohesion, in addition to empowering students and providing them with the necessary tools to build their future.

The project contributed to transforming the school building into a community center to serve the neighborhood residents after official working hours and during holidays; to achieve educational and community goals, enhancing the school’s position as a source of constructive community interaction, in addition to optimal investment in the advanced infrastructure components that government schools possess, such as science laboratories, outdoor playgrounds, swimming pools, robotics laboratories, theater, music rooms, and other facilities.

With the start of the new academic year, the efforts of various institutions and concerned parties continue to advance education and its outcomes, which meets the needs of the country and enhances its position as a leading center of academic excellence.

The Ministry announced updates to the policy of evaluating the weights of the three semesters, and the percentages of formative and central assessments, among others, in a way that contributes to developing the student’s educational path. The weight of the first semester became 35%, the second semester 30%, and the third semester 35% for the second and third cycles. The percentage of continuous formative assessment throughout the semesters reached 40%, while the percentage of the final central assessment held at the end of each semester became 60% for the second and third cycles.

In terms of operational processes for the new academic year, teams of engineers and specialists supervised all school maintenance operations, ensuring their readiness according to the highest standards, to guarantee the provision of a healthy and safe environment for students and educational staff.