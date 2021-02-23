Sixteen teachers from the Jacques-Feyder high school in Épinay-sur-Seine (Seine-Saint-Denis) urgently appealed to the Montreuil administrative court to denounce “The calamitous conditions suffered by the students and staff of this establishment”. They estimate that the renovation of this high school of 1,500 students is underway “Without security” and “Without possibility of evacuation in case of fire”, except by a long corrugated iron corridor which makes you fear an effect ” bottleneck “. They also bemoan the noise “Deafening” the permanent absence of a playground, insufficient sanitation facilities and lessons in prefabricated buildings. The Île-de-France region – responsible for high schools – has ruled “Totally unfounded” the request of the applicants, who demand the safety of the movement of the machines and the establishment of a scheme of evacuation of the pupils. C. B.