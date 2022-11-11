The pull of the demand for Vocational Training places fuels year after year a growth in students that still does not seem to have peaked. The offer of public places, despite having increased and reaching more than 35,000 this year, continues to fall short in certain specialties, which has encouraged the growth of private VET centres. Some offer online and blended training. The Inspection services of the Ministry of Education are verifying, as sources from the General Directorate of FP explained yesterday, that all the educational centers that offer this training comply with the regulations. «The titles in question must have been taught during a course in face-to-face format; subsequently, a percentage of students must be maintained in the face-to-face modality to be able to teach the ‘online’”, they explained.

The Ministry of Education itself teaches several courses in ‘online’ and semi-presential mode, which this course has given rise to a good part of the increase in the demand for places. More than 2,300 students in the Region follow some cycle in a blended form this academic year.

To the purely private offer, concerted titles are added – privately owned but financed by the Administration. In just one decade, the number of students studying some intermediate or higher degree in concerted centers has doubled: If in the 2011-2012 academic year only 2,000 students studied some cycle of intermediate or higher degree in concerted centers, in the past there were more than 4,200 those who followed that training in a private concerted center. The increase in concerted places has been especially pronounced since the 2017 academic year.

The new order of concerts will also strengthen the facilities for private institutes and educational centers that want subsidies for their Vocational Training courses. Contrary to what happens in Baccalaureate, schools that want to request the concert for a specific FP title will not be obliged to previously teach that cycle.