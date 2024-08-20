Dina Johnny (Abu Dhabi)

The Ministry of Education announced that the second semester exam for second cycle students will be replaced with a project that measures students’ skills. The ministry also increased the weight of the formative assessment for grades five to twelve to 40% instead of 30%, and reduced the weight of the central exam from 70% to 60%.

In response to a question from Al-Ittihad, Her Excellency Al-Amiri confirmed that after ensuring the readiness of all government schools and educational cadres to use projects as an evaluation tool, and after studying their impact in parallel with the impact of changing the central examination mechanism in general, consideration will be given to how to implement the project to replace semester or central examinations with skill projects in the various educational stages, and to instill them as one of the main methods of education, noting that the implementation must be done in a precise and scientific manner based on data.

She confirmed to Al-Ittihad that adopting a high weight for the central exam does not measure all of the student’s main skills or knowledge of the educational subjects.

She said: This project has not been implemented in any of the government schools in the UAE and will be implemented this year with the aim of improving students’ skills and transforming their theoretical knowledge into practical applications that enrich their knowledge.

This came during a media briefing organised by the Ministry in cooperation with the UAE Government Media Office at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqaa, Dubai, in the presence of Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Student Quality of Life Sector, Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri, Acting Executive Director of the Institutional Services Sector, and a number of representatives of local media outlets.

During the briefing, Her Excellency reviewed the details of calculating the approved weight percentages for the next academic year. She explained that these updates will contribute to developing the student’s educational journey, as the weight of the first semester will be 35% as it is the longest semester, while the weight of the second semester will be 30%, and the weight of the third semester will be 35% for the second and third cycles, stressing that the weights have been distributed and updated according to the school days for each semester and the expected educational outcomes for each semester, which will contribute to achieving the required balance in the comprehensive evaluation process for students.

Her Excellency pointed out that the Ministry has updated the percentage of continuous formative assessment throughout the semesters to become 40%, while the percentage of the final central assessment held at the end of each semester has become 60% for the second and third cycles. These updates come based on an analysis of students’ achievement results, which showed the importance of measuring students’ scientific and skill attainment throughout the year, without being satisfied with evaluating central tests at the end of each semester.