The Ministry of Education called on distinguished Emirati students to expedite their application for admission to the scholarship program to pursue their university or postgraduate studies outside the country in multiple specializations in international educational destinations, noting that it will continue to receive applications for admission to scholarships until next April 30.

In detail, the Ministry confirmed that qualified national students who meet the conditions and standards of the scholarship program can apply for a scholarship outside the country at the expense of the Ministry of Education to complete an academic degree (Bachelor’s – Master’s – Doctorate) in the best majors and international universities, and applicants are selected based on a differential process. It takes into account many factors, including previous academic results, university entrance examination results, university level, the need for the specialty to be studied, passing the personal interview, and other factors.

The categories of students eligible to apply for the scholarship program at the Ministry of Education to study outside the country included high school graduates for the current year to study for a bachelor’s degree, high school graduates from previous years (a maximum of two years of high school graduate) to study for a bachelor’s degree, holders of a bachelor’s degree to study for a master’s degree, and holders of a bachelor’s degree. Master’s degree for doctoral study, and students enrolled in studies (Bachelor’s, Master’s, or Doctorate) who wish to be transferred to the Ministry’s scholarship, in addition to exchange program students.

The Ministry has identified six main specializations for scholarship, including humanities, arts, engineering and technology, medicine and life sciences, natural sciences, and social and administrative sciences, noting that the approved criteria for selecting specializations and universities stipulate that they be among the best international universities according to the conditions and lists approved by the Ministry.

The six main specializations included 56 sub-specializations that included archaeology, ancient and classical history, English language and literature, history, art history, linguistics, modern languages, philosophy, religious studies, arts, architecture, art and design, performing arts, and music. Fashion design, engineering and technology, computer science and information systems, data science, chemical engineering, structural and civil engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical, aerospace and manufacturing engineering, metallurgical and mining engineering, and petroleum engineering.

Subspecialties included agriculture and forestry, anatomy and physiology, biological sciences, dentistry, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, pharmacology, psychiatry, veterinary sciences, natural sciences, chemistry, earth and marine sciences, environmental sciences, geographical sciences, and geology. Earth physics, materials science, mathematics, physics and astronomy, social and administrative sciences, accounting and finance, and anthropology.

The rest of the majors also included business and management, communication and media studies, development studies, economics, econometrics, education, hospitality and entertainment management, law, library and information management, marketing, political and international studies, social policy and management, sociology, sports-related topics, and statistics. and operational research.

Scholarship conditions

The Ministry of Education has set conditions for applying for a foreign scholarship, including that the applicant must not have received a full scholarship or scholarship from one of the institutions or scholarship bodies inside the country.

Or outside it, and must be of good conduct according to a certificate from the relevant authorities accredited in the country, and must have obtained direct academic acceptance, unconditional with other requirements, in a specialization, institution, and country specified for scholarship by the Ministry, and the dates of the beginning and end of the study and the total cost of the study must be clearly stated.