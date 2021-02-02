The Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, stressed the importance of promoting the concept of lifelong learning in state schools and educational institutions, and rooting it among students, by encouraging self-learning, in various possibilities and available means, indicating that the UAE aims to prepare the future man, to prepare a generation A promising youth, within various technical, applied and professional specialties, taking into account the different educational needs of students by developing specialized educational paths and various modern specializations to keep pace with the requirements of education and the labor market.

During the inauguration of the Leaders Forum, as part of the “Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021”, which is organized by the Abu Dhabi Technical and Vocational Training Center for the seventh year in a row, under the slogan “The private sector is a major partner in development”, Al Hammadi explained that the UAE is moving rapidly towards preparing for the next 50 years. And its agenda focuses with interest on the education sector and articulates it to consolidate its gains, adding that “vocational education is a vital field and we need to formulate its components and develop it, to be a real tributary in the field of sustainable development, especially in light of the fourth industrial revolution.”

He said that “the knowledge and human development, the requirements of civilization and the comprehensive renaissance require the existence of educational outputs and human competencies in vocational education, as is the case in public education.

Al-Hammadi stressed that the Ministry looks at the different learning paths, from one distance and one perspective, with equal interest, stressing that achieving complementarity in the education sector depends on the great efforts that are being made on a large national scale.

For her part, Director of Future Preparedness Skills at Microsoft, Alexa Joyce, stated that there are 97 jobs that need to understand data, learn machines and industrial intelligence. She said: “We seek many jobs to prepare students for the job market, and there is great importance for artificial intelligence.”

She said: “Because of the (Corona) pandemic, the transformation has been made to digital education remotely, and everyone is learning how to digitize, and there are many opportunities for learning in the current period. We have to take care of them, and make sure that the means are not expensive by creating a mixture of educational methods and focusing on the media. Giving opportunities to students, equality in education and reducing its costs, caring for and preparing graduates, caring for talents and using skills to develop industries.

The executive director of the Australian “Aetassess” platform, Rob Thompson, stated that it is necessary to encourage young people to pursue professions and trades, focus on the outputs of these professions, and support them in obtaining certificates that qualify students for proficiency.

Students’ mental health

The Director of the Medical Department at Mubadala, Carig Halpin, stressed the importance of improving students ’mental health, noting that mental health is an important factor in obtaining permanent jobs, and it is necessary for educational institutions to take care of mental and mental health, to ensure that students have mental health Good.

He called for developing and developing a mental health strategy, cooperating with relevant institutions, launching an initiative for mental health champions, caring for young people and teaching students resilience, and establishing programs to train and educate individuals to become teachers and mental health professionals.

97

A job that needs to understand data, learn machines, and artificial intelligence.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

