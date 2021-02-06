Due to nutrition, the height of young men of the same age can vary up to 20 cm.

This follows from the results of the global study of children. Its scale is fantastic. Doctors examined 65 million children from 5 to 19 years old from 193 countries. All were measured for height and weight. At 19, the difference in height between the tallest and the smallest teenagers was 20 cm. In fact, this means an 8-year age gap for girls and a 6-year age gap for boys. The lowest 19-year-old girls live in Bangladesh and Guatemala, their average height is the same as the average 11-year-old girl from the Netherlands.

Growth countries

The tallest teenagers, according to research, live in northwestern and central Europe – in the Netherlands, Montenegro, Denmark and Iceland. And the lowest are in South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and East Africa (East Timor, Papua New Guinea, Guatemala and Bangladesh). The growth of the inhabitants of Russia is closer to the average: for 19-year-old boys – 177 cm, while in 1985 it was 1 cm lower. Accordingly, the girls now have an average height of 165 cm, and was 2 cm lower.

But what influences this indicator so strongly? The researchers who conducted this work warn that the lack of quality food can lead to both stunted growth and childhood obesity (due to excess carbohydrates, fats and fast food). These problems will affect a person’s health and well-being throughout their life.

It is believed that growth is more dependent on heredity. Experts agree: yes, it plays a role, but the nutritional factor still affects. This is confirmed by observations over 35 years – from 1985 to 2019 (this is how long the study continued). In countries where children’s nutrition has improved, they have grown taller. This is most clearly seen in the example of China, South Korea and other “dragons” of Southeast Asia, where the largest economic leap took place. 19-year-old Chinese in 2019 were on average 8 cm taller than their peers in 1985. In the global growth rankings, they climbed from 150th in 1985 to 65th in 2019. And in sub-Saharan African countries, adolescents have become shorter over the years.

“All this has an explanation in terms of genetics and human evolution, – explains Doctor of Medical Sciences Viktor Konyshev… – Over a long history in different regions of the world, there has been an adaptation of the population to local conditions, including nutrition. As a result, the most adapted to these conditions survived, they passed on their genes to their descendants, and these features were fixed in their genotype, manifesting themselves in appearance, physiology and metabolism (all this is called a phenotype). This is how adaptive types of people appeared and were fixed. For example, pygmies living in the tropical forests of Africa are very short in stature. This can be seen as an adaptation to a lack of protein in food – due to the small body size of this essential nutrient, they required less. And tall people in such conditions would find it difficult to survive due to the greater need for protein.

There are cases when dietary habits do not affect generations, but much faster. For example, with severe dietary restrictions such as vegetarianism. Such an illustrative case was described in the 1990s, when a girl from the age of 1 year and 3 months was fed by her parents with sprouted grain and ground buckwheat. The result of this menu was dystrophy, the girl weighed 8 kg instead of the usual 12-13 kg at her age. A staggering gait developed, apathy appeared. Rickets and anemia turned out to be the inevitable companions of such a peculiar nutritional system, multiple hypovitaminosis was noted. The girl’s parents ate the same way, assuring that her father, who suffered from kidney disease, was good. He really should have limited his protein intake. But in children, a lack of complete protein negatively affects development and growth. ”

Experiments on children

Recently, the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine published a study of Finnish children 1-7 years old, whose parents are vegans and who feed their offspring in the same way. There is a nutritionist who selects such food even in kindergarten – he makes sure that in addition to the “right” food, vegan children receive various preparations with vitamins and minerals. Nevertheless, all children had a deficiency of vitamin A and a borderline level of vitamin D. The most important omega-3 fatty acids (extremely important for development and longevity), as well as cholesterol and high and low density lipoproteins (they are harmful for adults, and children are vital for growth and development). Scientists talk about the difference in metabolism in such children and that this requires serious study.

The conclusion is quite banal: for optimal growth and development of a person, you need not just a lot of food (excess carbohydrates and fats will go into weight, not height), but high-quality food with a sufficient amount of protein (meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, and here sausages, nuggets and other semi-finished products are recommended to be excluded). Vitamins, minerals, omega-3 and other irreplaceable substances (a variety of vegetables, herbs, fruits, berries, fish, whole grains) are very important. Saving on this is more expensive for yourself and your children.

