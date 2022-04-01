We could choose which Andrea Mansano we would write about. The lead singer of a rock band or a motocross racer. The leader of a group of 400 women working for the success of other women or the founder of a project that teaches music to underprivileged children. The angel investor of ten startups or the ambassador of Mulheres ao Cubo, from Cubo Itaú. And there’s still time – if we can say so – for your role as CEO of Emeritus in Latin America, which offers high-quality courses and training to professionals, companies and governments around the world. In fact, there is little time left. She sleeps four hours a day. Were you surprised? Andrea Mansano is a mixture of all of these. Can’t separate. That’s why we’re going to address all facets of the executive. “I’m a mix of things. I’m a pack of everything,” she said.

The formation of all these nuances of Andrea Mansano began in the Santa Catarina city of Joinville, where he was born. The daughter of an engineer and a sociologist, she was raised on a rigid foundation, anchored in religion. At age 5 she moved with her family to the United States. She returned to Brazil at 12, when her business vocation began to emerge. Close to her house, in São Paulo, there was a printing shop. Hiding from her parents, she bought some Christmas cards to sell to her neighbors. “I bought it for R$1 and sold it for R$10. I made a lot of money”, she said. At 17 years old, another successful venture in sales. This time in the city of Indaiatuba, 100 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo. On a visit to a chocolate factory, she decided to make Easter eggs. Success. She sold so much that she bought her first car, a white Fiat 147.

Mansano’s life was one of many changes, for several countries. In these wanderings, he learned four languages: Portuguese, English, Spanish and French. For training, he chose economics, at PUC in Campinas. He did postgraduate studies in e-business at Ohio University and at FGV. He also specialized in technology at the University of Michigan. On the one hand, his qualifications opened up opportunities for him. On the other hand, he saw some doors closed by the predominantly male market in leadership positions. “I had little perspective, but a lot of desire to make a comeback.”

This turning point took place when she joined SAP, a German management software company, in 1997. She was the 17th employee in Brazil. She spent 11 years with the company. With seven promotions, she entered as a consultant and left as sales director in Latin America. Afterwards, she worked at VEX Corp and AlfaPeople before heading straight into the education sector. From 2014 to last year, she led EF Education First in Brazil and Latin America.

With his career consolidated, he began to work more actively in the causes he believes in. Eight years ago, he founded and maintains the Pequenos Músicos da Liberdade project, which offers music, orchestra and choir classes for children in a state of social vulnerability. “I have to give back some of what I have to society,” said Andrea Mansano. A presentation is being prepared for the middle of the year with the band The Corporates, of which the executive is the vocalist. The group is made up of eight CEOs. There are about ten shows a year. The collection of fees and box office is geared towards social projects. They are amateur musicians, but the management is professional. The executive talks about her band at business meetings. “We need to publicize it in order to have sponsorships.”.

400 women are engaged with Andrea in the fight for prominent positions in companies

Andrea is also engaged in the struggle to elevate women to C-Level positions. Three years ago she created the EVA Business Group with eight friends. Today there are 400. With career support and mentoring, “the purpose is for all companies to have at least one woman on the C-Level”. It is an initiative to ease the pain of those who have remained in shallow positions for 20 years. “There was no room for women.”

As CEO of Emeritus, he has just launched the corporate area in Brazil, called Emeritus Enterprise. edtech has partnerships with more than 50 universities, including Berkeley, Columbia, Cambridge, Harvard and MIT. “Changes happen from education and from an opportunity,” she said. In the country, the main partner is Insper. This week another partnership should be closed. Not without Andrea accelerating his bike through the trails of São Paulo cities first. “For me there is no lack of time.” Take breath!