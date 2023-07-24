The approach of the start of the new academic year revived the market for private lessons, as the average price per class for a student reached 250 dirhams, with a teacher earning between 800 and 1500 dirhams per subject, especially in scientific subjects, according to the agreement. This was aided by the proliferation of “education brokers” who provide teachers and places to receive lessons and undertake the formation of student groups for the benefit of teachers in exchange for a percentage of the inexhaustible “cake”.

In detail, teachers intensified their advertisements for private lessons, via text messages, on the Internet, and social networking sites, in addition to advertisement cards placed on the windows of vehicles and at the entrances of buildings in the areas surrounding schools, to entice students and their families with special offers and discounts in the event of registration before the start of the academic year.

While the competition in the private lessons market resulted in the emergence of “home centers” based on private lessons brokers who provide a place to receive lessons, agree with teachers, gather students and agree with them on prices, in addition to some of them providing transportation service for students to and from home.

«Emirates Today» opened a discussion with a number of parents, teachers and educators to find out how they deal with the phenomenon of private lessons, and what are their preparations for the new school year, after monitoring the establishment of accounts on social networking groups «Facebook», «WhatsApp» and «Telegram», whose owners claim that they are students who announce the organization of groups for private lessons, promote specific teachers, and collect students, from all classes.

The students’ families, Muhammad Naji, Maytham Ibrahim, Alaa Al-Sairafi, and Amal Hussein, confirmed that private lessons have become a complementary educational system for the school’s role, which is renewed annually until the student graduates, noting that group teaching sessions in which each student pays the teacher an amount ranging between 100 and 200 dirhams per hour, while the teacher who is booked individually is paid an amount ranging between 300 and 600 dirhams, depending on the academic grade and subject.

While the families of the students in the first episode, Youssef Abdullah, Hussein Al-Balushi, and Nima Mansour, indicated that they are making an agreement with one private teacher who teaches all family members, with different classes, so that the family’s private teacher is with a monthly salary, inclusive of all the teaching tasks entrusted to him, because the curricula are still easy and do not need precise specialization, and on the other hand, to reduce the high cost of private lessons if a teacher is assigned to each subject, stressing that the majority of families, citizens and residents, have now allocated part of their budgets Monthly and annual private lessons so that their children achieve high rates.

While teachers in public and private schools, Ahmed Nabil, Muhammad Luqman, Nasser Abdoun, Manal Salah al-Din, and Hadia Obaid, confirmed that it is always usual for the start of private lessons to be two weeks or a month at most before school, as teachers begin to intensify their propaganda and communicate with parents, indicating that many practitioners of private lessons activity have already begun to promote themselves under the guise of the students’ need to remind them of what has passed and start new courses. They pointed out that the teachers who practice the activity of private lessons, develop every year their means of advertising to attract students, and relying on smart advertising has become the first method to attract students, while some of them left the advertisements to mediators who undertake the process of preparing and forming groups in exchange for a specific percentage they get.

While educators and social workers Hamad Munther, Ibrahim Hammad, Rajaa Al-Fihri, Iman Essa, and Manal Abdullah attributed the expansion of the private tutoring market year after year to the society’s tendency to rely on it, which helped spread this negative phenomenon, and private lessons became the natural thing, and refraining from or fighting them is surprising, especially as they give a false sense of raising the level of children, and the weakness of educational outcomes in many schools and the focus on the external form and extracurricular and recreational activities helped. Calculating the content provided by teachers in the classroom, which helped private education brokers to expand and create a parallel market for formal education, through which they made huge fortunes in return for the additional hours they spent outside the school walls.

They pointed out that in many cases, teachers of private lessons are not teachers at all, but rather they pursue this field for high profits, especially since it does not cost them more than a mobile phone line, on which they receive calls and conclude agreements, whether with parents directly or through education brokers, and they are helped in this by the lack of a mechanism to support students who are late in school, as the teacher cannot, in light of the educational burdens and extracurricular burdens that he is assigned with, and his commitment to the educational plan set by the educational administration, allocate additional time For students, he is also committed to a timetable for completing the curriculum, so he cannot re-explain lessons to students again.

On the other hand, «Emirates Today» contacted a number of private lesson brokers, as they confirmed that they provide a mediation service between teachers and students, and they undertake the process of providing a place equipped for students to receive the lesson and organize study groups, and they also bear the responsibility to ensure the safety of students, and the teacher’s commitment to appointments and explanation, in return for a rate ranging between 20 and 25% of the subscription value paid by students, pointing out that many students need a private lesson in one of the subjects, but they cannot find colleagues for them to form a group, nor can they afford The financial cost of individual lessons, so their role is based on forming groups and nominating distinguished teachers.

It is worth noting that the federal and local educational authorities in the country prohibit all licensed teachers from providing paid private lessons to students, oblige teachers to assist students academically within the school and create individual support plans for students who are late in school, and stress that teachers are obligated to do their utmost to work with students, by using their experience and skills in teaching, and their educational orientations, to ensure progress and obtaining optimal results from everyone, in addition to their commitment to take relevant professional development initiatives to improve their performance.

Teacher change options and student delivery service

Some of the publicity for the promotion of private lessons provided different systems for private lessons services, including the freedom to provide a male or female teacher for individual lessons, or for group lessons that start from three to six students with the possibility of providing a service for transferring students and returning them. Online review and applications, with the possibility of changing the teacher and moving to another group.

Teachers designed congratulatory messages on holidays and religious occasions, which they send to students’ families to ensure continued communication with them throughout the vacation period. Parents receive messages from them congratulating Eid al-Adha, the end of the academic year, and the occasion of the new Hijri year.

