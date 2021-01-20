The Ministry of Education has broken down the accounts of the expenditure it has made from the ‘Covid fund’ sent by the State to the Community and, according to its calculations, all the money has been invested in needs related to the extra investments that have had to be made to adapt teaching to the pandemic situation. The ‘Covid fund’ of Education sent by the State to the Region of Murcia amounts to 73,800,000 euros. Of this amount, the Ministry of Education has allocated “a total of 69,716,899 euros to be able to meet all the expenses and investments necessary due to the pandemic.”

If the 11,500,000 euros of the fund for public universities are added to that amount, “we see how the regional government has allocated 81,216,899 to Education, exceeding the State’s departure by 7,416,899 euros,” they say from the Ministry of Education.

BY CONCEPTS Teacher recruitment 28,865,073 euros Hiring of teachers in subsidized centers 5,159,651 Subsidy for the hiring of teachers and cleaning staff in concerted 1,698,984 Operating expenses and medical supplies of special education centers 116,887 Strengthening of cleaning contracts 5,734,000 Improvement works in educational centers to adapt to the Covid protocol 3,853,390 Funds for public centers to purchase surgical and hygienic masks and FFP2 6,684,500 Direct granting of subsidies to concerted centers to pay for the purchase of protective materials 778,844 Scholarships for the canteen service of public and subsidized schools (initial starting increase) 1,500,000 Digitization of educational centers 7,564,141 Digital education 1,402,027 FP and Higher Degree of Plastic Arts (hygienic-sanitary material, provision of devices or necessary material) 1,131,600 Music Bands Grant (compensation for loss of events and acquisition of new material) 200,000 Cermi grant for the adaptation of measures against Covid by associations 500,000 Reinforcement of school transport 1,770,000 Additional operating expenses in school canteens 1,132,100 Clean Air Program 1,620,702

The largest portion of the allocation has been used, according to Education, in hiring teachers. More than 28.8 million euros has meant that item in public centers, to which almost seven million are added for the reinforcement of personnel in subsidized schools. The extraordinary cleaning of the schools and institutes and the adaptation works that have been carried out in the buildings to adapt the facilities have involved the expense of more than nine million euros.

The funds sent to schools for the purchase of masks for teachers have implied an expense of more than 6.6 million euros, and the added expenses to complete the initial grants for dining room scholarships and adapt the places where the minors eat lunch they have taken more than two million euros.

The digitization of the centers concentrates another good portion of the pie. The concept ‘digital education’ refers to the devices that the Ministry must send, and which are expected to arrive in March. The digitization section reflects the 4,300,000 euros contributed by the Ministry of Finance for the acquisition of the 23,000 new computers in the Plumier classrooms, an amount that is not included in the total table made by Education.