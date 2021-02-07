The Ministry of Education began counting students who will be divided between “real education”, in the classroom, and “distance learning”, after their gradual return to schools, starting from February 14th.

The Ministry circulated an electronic link to public schools of all stages, and kindergartens, to seek the opinions of students’ parents with the aim of determining educational options, provided that the results of the survey are ready today.

The Ministry also monitors the number of students who will use the school bus, and whether any of their family members have received the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Schools will work, through their work teams, to implement updated protocols for the gradual, safe return of students and educational and administrative staff to schools.

The ministry confirmed that the option of “distance learning” will remain available until the end of the current school year, taking into account the importance of coordination between parents and school principals.

She said that the aforementioned plan was developed after studying the health situation, and in accordance with the recommendations of the competent authorities, as well as the wishes of the students’ parents, as they are partners in the educational system.

The Ministry also stressed the need to adhere to the application of precautionary measures, and to take the necessary preventive and health measures, in order to avoid the application of laws and provisions related to this.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

