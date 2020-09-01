Under their mask, the students display a lot of concern but above all a lot of enthusiasm. In a college in Poitiers (Vienne), the sixth form their return. “I can’t wait to see my friends again“, confides a young girl. For the parents who came to accompany their children, they are rather resigned. The weeks of lessons after the deconfinement have already served as a test.”We adapted to the recovery in May, we followed the protocols“Says a mother of a family.

The teachers take over from the parents, who are also masked. “It takes a little more effort. But anyway, we have no choice. But it’s a little frustrating not being able to communicate with them, to see their faces“, underlines a professor of PE. These new constraints should quickly become a routine with for objective to plunge back as quickly as possible in the courses. In duplex from a college of Bas-Rhin, the journalist Octavie Maurel returns on this special re-entry: “The sixths told us that in addition to the stress of going back to college, there is the stress of the coronavirus. With all the new rules, the atmosphere is a little less warm.“

