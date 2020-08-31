High school teachers Maryse-Bastié made their return to school on Monday, August 31, in Limoges (Haute-Vienne). The health protocol was at the heart of the discussions. From tomorrow, the day of the start of the school year, the establishment will welcome nearly 500 students. For some teachers, we will have to adapt. “Teach, it is also anticipating these things and discovering them. The protocol can evolve”, Relativizes Vincent Druals, teacher of physical education and sports.



“It’s true, it’s the unknown, but, afterwards, it’s something that we experience for the first time and it’s up to us to adapt”, Adds Gaëlle Clavaud, also a physical education and sports teacher. In June, in this high school, a health protocol was already applied. The establishment had several rules in place, such as the direction of movement in the corridors or the ventilation of the rooms.

