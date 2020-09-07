If 6% more children with disabilities are in school this year, many families and associations continue to denounce blockages. Giusepe, a six-year-old autistic boy, counts to three and even a hundred. Yet he has never been to school. For three years, his parents have taken turns to work at home and fight to enroll him. “When you walk past the slogans and see the motto, I think it’s really off topic. Equality, that’s not it. Brotherhood far from it. Freedom, he’s been in a cage for six years. “, explains his dad, Samir Baroualia.

According to the doctors, Giusepe is schoolable. But it has been three years since he has been refused school. “I took care to go see, call, and I was told that it was not that simple, that my child was disabled, that it was too complicated for school”, details the child’s dad. At the rectorate of Paris, we did not even know the boy’s existence. The very day of the interview for France Télévisions, a school assistant was recruited by the rectorate for the child. Little Giusepe will start school on Monday September 14th. Hundreds of families are still waiting for solutions.