Seven years of mobilizations have cost the parents of the Juan Carlos I public school in La Unión, with the support of the municipal political groups, the Ministry of Education to contract the works for the new Children’s pavilion. This infrastructure was promised for the following year, during the inauguration of the center in 2014, but it had not yet been carried out.

The winning company, Obras y Servicios Musan, has been commissioned to build the pavilion in twelve months for an amount of 2,865,221 euros. The contracting table received eight downward offers on the initial bidding price, 3,166,340 euros. He considered Musan’s proposal “more advantageous.”

The work will be carried out at the end of the course in an adjoining plot of land that is currently used as a schoolyard.