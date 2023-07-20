The authorities of the Federal Electricity Commission made a commitment to Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to see what problems they have in school transformers to avoid blackouts or have the capacity to supply all air conditioners. Frequently the complaints of the teachers is that the blades are thrown away.

With the intervention of the CFE It is expected that in the next school year the air conditioners will be able to be used in all schools to prevent diseases in children, since the high temperatures are hellish.

The rectors of the universities in Sinaloa must pay close attention to what the business sector is proposing: the curricula they have are not compatible with what the companies need. And it is that business leaders expressed that what is required are technicians rather than professionals. How things have changed in the labor market! What is strange is that from the UAS, UAdeO and UAIM, mainly, they ensure that the plans are in accordance with the labor market.

The Secretary of Education in Sinaloa, Graciela Domínguez Nava, asked the Escuinapenses to be patient in the work to improve the schools that have damage, because in a year it is difficult to attend to all the damage that was reported after leaving the schools abandoned for two years due to the covid pandemic. In a tour that the official made on Tuesday through that municipality, parents asked her for support to improve some schools, but these repairs are not within her reach since Isife is authorized to evaluate and determine which are the study centers that need support most urgently.

Preventive Programs in Salvador Alvaradoin charge of Darío Valenzuela, has been given the task of supervise educational establishments in rural communities, with the aim of reinforcing security and preventing theft or damage in the different educational institutions. And wow, it was necessary for them to implement this type of strategy, because even before the school year closed, there had already been a couple of robbery attempts.

The Secretary of Public Education in the state assured that the vigilance committees that have been formed in the educational establishments through the ‘The school belongs to everyone’ program have given good results, since since then the thefts in these institutions decreased. Graciela Domínguez said that so far in 2023 there have only been 10 robberies in schools throughout the state, very different numbers in the pandemic, when there were 400 thefts now. We’ll see if they continue to decline.

In case you missed it:

AMLO vs. Xóchitl Gálvez: Turns the INE upside down and creates a section ‘I don’t say it’ in La Mañanera

Law prevents AMLO’s new proposal for the foreign vote

INE Commission approves draft to create the Broad Front for Mexico

#Education #forefront