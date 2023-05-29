The Ministry of Education stated that the system of elective subjects will be applied in the eleventh grade for the academic year 2023/2024 for students of the general track and the advanced track in public and private schools that apply the ministerial curriculum.

The Ministry stated that the student can choose the plan and subjects that he wishes to study at the end of the tenth grade, noting that the number of elective subjects differs according to the track and plan, and the student chooses from the available scenarios in accordance with the scientific specialization that he wishes to complete his studies in higher education institutions later.

She pointed out that the student will complete at least two scientific subjects at the end of the seminar based on any scenario he chooses.

The Ministry approved the general framework for the application of optional subjects in the schools of the third cycle for the next academic year (2023-2024), as it included general directives, implementation plans and scenarios, and the responsibilities and tasks of all parties to the educational process.

And she indicated the general guidelines approved by the Ministry for the system of elective subjects to be applied to eleventh grade students in the next academic year, not including students in the “elite and applied” tracks and specialized academies.

The Ministry stated that the elective materials system provides a set of plans in both the general and advanced tracks and is divided into two main groups, as the third-cycle student graduates in the first group and has completed the requirements of two out of three scientific subjects, while the outputs of the second group focus on the current study plan. Without applying the elective subjects for the scientific subjects, so that the student covers all the academic subjects prescribed for him according to the previous plans.

She stressed that the system of electives requires a systematic, thoughtful and controlled academic advising program to ensure that the student chooses the most appropriate education model for the specialization he desires after the general education stage.

She explained that the system will be applied in the eleventh grade on the general and advanced tracks in public schools only in the next academic year, and the eleventh and twelfth grades for the academic year (2024-2025), explaining that the compulsory subjects include “Arabic and English, Islamic education, mathematics, and physical and health education.” And social studies and moral education”, and all students must study it regardless of their paths and educational choices. After that, the student is allowed to choose from the first group of elective subjects “scientific subjects”, followed by the second group of elective subjects that includes a group of activities subjects.