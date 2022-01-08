Dina Johnny (Dubai) –

The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced that the results of the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year for the three educational stages will be announced gradually, starting from the beginning of the week. The results will be available for students of the third cycle on Monday, January 10, the second cycle on Tuesday, January 11, and the first cycle on Wednesday, January 12, at the same time at three in the afternoon.

Students will be able to print their academic certificates on the same day they are announced, according to each seminar and the date of announcing the result of their request, starting from ten in the evening until six in the morning daily for technical and technical reasons.

“Taaleem” directed school administrations to work on receiving any comments on the results from students or parents, until January 21, 2022, as a maximum, through the approved communication channels.

“Education” has identified three categories that are not included in submitting objection requests: requests to grant an alternative exam opportunity for cases of absence from the end-of-semester and compensatory exams, requests to grant an alternative opportunity to modify the percentage to apply for registration in higher education institutions, and requests for classifying students with determination after the end-of-semester result is issued. . She pointed out that the school principal can view the details of any student’s result through the “Swift Access” and “Al Manhal” system and discuss it with parents, with the need to provide clear and decisive answers to them.

In the event that the school director considers that one of the cases of reviewing the results of any student calls for addressing the institution, this is done through the school and institution management only, without the need for parents to visit the institution’s headquarters or its branches. The Foundation will communicate directly with school principals through the approved communication channels. In its letter to public schools, “Taaleem” provided the data of the institution’s staff concerned with communicating with schools regarding the results, according to the various public and private school branches.

Taaleem confirmed that the authority of the school principal in the “Swift Access” system is limited to reviewing the students’ performance report at the end of the semester, providing them with support, knowing the missing skills, and making them more effective to touch the reality of the educational process in the field, with the aim of providing an accurate picture of the students’ academic progress. and cognitive during the three semesters. The certificates will be descriptive in letters only for students from the first to the eleventh, and will not include a final grade point average for the student.

As for the mechanism for obtaining the student’s performance evaluation card for the end of the approved first semester, it will be through printing and downloading it from the student’s electronic file, during the specified period, and it is officially approved for use inside and outside the country. The quarterly scorecard is printed on high quality white A4 paper using a color printer.