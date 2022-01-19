The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced the return of the study in the UAE to the attendance education system in two groups, as the first group begins on the twenty-fourth of January, while it begins The second group will return, starting from the 31st of January.

In detail, the official spokesman for the education sector in the country, Hazza Al-Mansoori, affirmed that the educational sector in the country is ready and proactive to quickly deal with emergency situations in order to ensure the continuity of the educational process in an optimal manner, through continuous follow-up to the data of the crisis and its developments to support the most appropriate decisions, noting that The work is constantly reviewing the epidemiological situation and its developments, especially during the current period, in order to facilitate the process of safe return and to ensure public health and the health and safety of students, teachers and administrative staff in educational facilities.

He said: “Within the framework of following up on the developments of the situation and to facilitate the safe return to schools, we would like to announce that it has been decided to return the study in the UAE to the attendance system in two groups, with the first group starting on the twenty-fourth of January.

He added: “The decision of the first group includes kindergarten students, students of the first cycle, students of the twelfth or thirteenth grade – of the British system, and students who will take international and main exams. The first group also includes students of higher education institutions, and the green traffic system will be applied to them.”

And Al-Mansoori continued: “As for the second group, which relates to the rest of the academic levels, the students will return to attendance education starting from the 31st of January, and the ministry has also approved a set of precautionary controls and measures to run the educational process in the coming period.”

He stressed that all students at various stages are obliged to obtain a negative test result (PCR) of no more than 96 hours upon first entering educational facilities, after which a PCR examination is required every two weeks, and the green traffic system will be implemented for parents through the Al-Hosn application to enter the facilities. Educational with a negative PCR test result, valid for 96 hours.

He pointed to the suspension of external school trips until further notice, with the continuation of sports and cultural activities in schools according to deliberate precautionary measures, pointing out that the option of distance education is available in the event that parents wish to continue teaching their children remotely until a reassessment of the developments of the epidemiological situation in the country, as well. School administrations will communicate directly with parents and provide all updates on the study system and health status.

Al-Mansoori advised the students’ families to start conducting a nasal swab for their children (PCR) to avoid crowding in the examination centers or delaying results and in order to preserve the health and safety of society, noting that these standards are subject to updating and change based on the latest requirements and studies of health authorities.

For her part, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, confirmed that the UAE has presented, since the beginning of the pandemic, a unique model in a flexible and thoughtful approach to managing the global health crisis represented by the Covid 19 virus, noting that this readiness and readiness was the result of cooperation and coordination between All national agencies and relevant sectors of different specializations that work in a team spirit under the directives of wise leadership in order to preserve the health of society to reach the stage of recovery.

She said: “We would like to emphasize that national efforts in all governmental, local and private sectors are continuing to provide a healthy and protective environment for members of society, as the authorities work through specialized teams and qualified human cadres to ensure health stability for all segments of society, including citizens, residents and visitors of the state.”

Al-Hosani stressed that national efforts in all hospitals specialized in treating cases of Covid-19 are continuing to provide a healthy and preventive environment for members of society, pointing out that health authorities and hospitals are at the highest levels of readiness of qualified human cadres, specialized work teams and advanced medical services to provide health care for all. Segments of society, including citizens, residents, and visitors to the country.

She pointed to the continuation of the health sector’s efforts to reach societal immunity by providing vaccines to groups eligible to receive vaccination, as the percentage of those receiving the first dose of the total population reached 100%, while the percentage of recipients of two vaccine doses was 93.19% of the total approved population census.

She pointed out that the UAE has been keen from an early age to provide approved vaccinations free of charge in government and private health facilities in the country to ensure that the vaccine is provided to the largest segment of society members to achieve immunity and enhance the protection of the health of individuals, and studies have proven that supportive doses significantly help reduce the risk of disease complications and mortality.

Al Hosani recommended that all members of society aged 18 years and over receive booster doses to protect them, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, who are the most vulnerable to complications from the disease.

Lahousani said: “The crisis proved that adhering to the precautionary measures had the greatest role in protecting everyone in addition to taking vaccinations, which contributed to ensuring the health and recovery of society, and it also proved that adopting habits and practices that guarantee the health and safety of all, such as the obligation to wear masks, while leaving a safe distance when participating. On social occasions, ensuring periodic check-ups and maintaining continuous sterilization.

She called on community members to be careful and examine when disease symptoms appear, especially respiratory symptoms that are very similar to the symptoms of seasonal flu, as it is not possible to differentiate between infection with Covid from other respiratory diseases through symptoms, and we stress that PCR tests are necessary in such cases, noting that The importance of conducting periodic examinations as a precaution and reassurance of health due to the accuracy of the PCR swabs test in counting injuries, tracking contact cases, and limiting the spread of infection among members of society.

Al-Hosani added: “We would like to recall that taking the vaccine does not dispense with adherence to preventive and precautionary measures such as wearing a mask, hygiene of hands, maintaining physical distance, and following other approved protocols for control and control,” noting that the responsibility rests with everyone, specifically when talking about maintaining the gains. The state and its achievements and what has been achieved during the past two years.



