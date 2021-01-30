The Ministry of Education announced the opening of registration for the Emirates Standardized Test (EMSAT), starting tomorrow (Sunday), for students nationwide, which they will perform in mathematics and physics on February 13th.

The ministry stated on “Telegram” that 30,000 students can register for the exam, and they will take the exam in 256 centers distributed nationwide, noting that all students will receive a notification to open the test session via email or SMS.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that a PCR examination for the Coronavirus is mandatory for students, and a negative result of a nasal swab is required, and that no more than seven days have passed, until the standard Emirates test (EMSAT) is performed.

The test is a condition for admission to public and private universities, military colleges and national service, and one of the conditions for admission for students applying to move outside the country through government institutions, and an alternative to the TOEFL and IELTS tests inside the country in a number of universities.

The exam is compulsory for twelfth students, both Emirati and non-Emirati, and it is applied to all public and private schools that teach the curriculum of the Ministry of Education and the private international curriculum.

The Ministry has set a set of instructions that the student must adhere to, including ensuring that the registration for the tests is completed, obtaining a ticket for each test according to the day that the student has set to take the test, and making sure that the exam ticket is printed before each test and reading all the instructions, and bringing the original Emirates ID card as well as his paper copy from Exam ticket, presence at the test center at least 15 minutes before the date of the test, and making sure that he is in the correct test room, and that he answers all test items, and if he encounters any technical malfunction in his device, he can inform the official in the test room immediately, and after completion The test The student will receive a text message with the test results available, noting that your test result appears three weeks after the date of submitting the test, and no results will be published or sent via e-mail, and in the event of any inquiry, communication will be made through the correct channels.

The Ministry of Education stressed that the late student will not be allowed to enter the test centers after 30 minutes from the start of the test, and the absence of this test will be recorded, and if the student is unable to attend any of the EmSAT tests for some reason, he will not be allowed to register for the test once Other except in exceptional cases (illness or family emergency matter), and then the student must submit a re-examination request to the administration of national and international examinations, provided that the reason for his absence is explained in detail and attached to a medical report issued by a government hospital and certified by the Ministry of Health, and accordingly his request will be reviewed and informed. The test date assigned to him in case the excuse is approved only and the condition is applicable





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

