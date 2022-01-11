The Ministry of Education and Culture announced on Tuesday the hiring of more than 800 teaching positions in schools and institutes to alleviate the increase in casualties after the return of the Christmas holidays due to the advance of the sixth wave of Covid-19 in the Region .

These places cover all teaching bodies “in order to cover all existing replacement vacancies in the centers, regardless of their duration and the cause that generates them, whether motivated by the pandemic or other contingencies,” said Educación en a statement. The number of substitutions doubles the losses due to Covid pointed out this Monday by the department headed by María Isabel Campuzano, which the Ministry notified 371, 1.4% of the total, due, according to the unions, to the high number of infected who do not have low “due to the saturation of the Primary Care health centers.”

Education ensures that these hires will take place “immediately” and that teachers “will join the centers once the act is resolved”, which means that replacement teachers will arrive in the classrooms effectively next Thursday, January 13 , once all the administrative procedures and guarantees necessary for the successful bidders have been resolved.

The Ministry asked the directors of the centers to transfer “all personnel needs”, including “those that due to administrative difficulties have not been able to be substantiated in a formal discharge”, since many infected people who cannot go to the classrooms do not count still with the document that proves your situation. In this case, explains the Ministry, “teachers will be appointed to cover the needs of the service in a preventive way for a week until the appropriate medical documentation is formalized.”

In addition, those replacement vacancies that occur once the act has concluded will be covered through a telephone adjudication process that will take place in the coming days, prior to the opening of the next telematic adjudication act that will take place. next week.

The general director of Human Resources, Educational Planning and Evaluation, Víctor Marín, affirmed that “presence is being guaranteed in all educational centers and the procedures are in place so that the substitutions take place quickly and efficiently.”

Marín stressed that “in recent weeks the substitution system has been readjusted and intensified to make the process more agile, in order to accelerate them in the face of possible casualties that could occur in the teaching staff.”