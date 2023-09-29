Each of the portfolios had R$165.7 million blocked; Ministry of Health was one of the bodies that did not suffer cuts

The ministries of Education and of Transport suffered the greatest impact of the new contingency –spending block– announced by the federal government.

Each of the portfolios had R$165.7 million blocked. In contrast, the Ministry of Healththe subject of a dispute over the restoration of the spending floor for the sector, did not suffer cuts.

The distribution by ministries of the new round of blockades is contained in a decree published this Friday (September 29, 2023) on GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the complete (PDF – 2 MB).

On September 22, the ministries of Farm It’s from Planning and Budget announced a contingency of R$600 million to meet the limit of the new fiscal framework that replaces the federal spending cap, but details of the cuts traditionally come out a week later.

In total, 6 ministries had resources for discretionary –non-mandatory– contingency expenses, and the money could be released if mandatory expenses were below estimates.

Read the distribution of cuts:

Education: R$165.7 million;

R$165.7 million; Transport: R$165.7 million;

R$165.7 million; Cities: R$96.5 million;

R$96.5 million; Regional Integration and Development: R$28.5 million;

R$28.5 million; Defense: R$22.1 million;

R$22.1 million; Science, Technology and Innovation: R$15.5 million.

Biggest cuts

Traditionally responsible for the biggest cuts, the Ministry of Health was spared. By reestablishing the health spending floor at 15% of net current revenue in updated values, the new fiscal framework left a shortage of resources that could reach R$21 billion in 2023.

If it fails to approve a bill in the Senate that reduces the impact to R$5 billion, the government will have to contingency up to R$21 billion from other ministries in November.

Accumulated cuts

With the new blockade of R$600 million, the total contingency amount in 2023 increased to R$3.81 billion. So far, this value is low compared to total primary expenses, estimated at R$2.056 trillion for this year.

In the year to date, the ministries with the most blocked funds are Transport and Cities.

Here is the distribution:

Transport: R$ 984.8 million

R$ 984.8 million Cities: R$ 931.8 million

R$ 931.8 million Education: R$497.7 million

R$497.7 million Health: R$452 million

R$452 million Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger: R$ 262.2 million

R$ 262.2 million Integration and Regional Development: R$ 184.6 million

R$ 184.6 million Environment and Climate Change: R$ 109.7 million

Affected areas

Contingencies affect resources intended for investments, such as public works and equipment purchases.

They also affect funding expenses –maintenance of public machinery– which are not mandatory, but on which the functioning of public services depend, such as:

water bills;

light;

Internet;

telephone;

paper for documents;

office supplies; It is

cleaning.

With information from Agência Brasil.