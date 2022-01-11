Education and technology have gone hand in hand to offer better quality teaching and advanced content. One of the largest conglomerates in the sector in the country, the Cogna Group advances in solutions to make the students’ study journey more attractive. Stoodi, edtech of the group focused on pre-university course and Enem, adopted a complex algorithm capable of personalizing the study routine of 3 million students.

The tool is based on the DNVB (Digitally Native Vertical Brands) aspect, brands that are born digital focused on technology, personalized algorithms, study of location, habits, buyer motivation and needs. Although the term is more related to fashion, beauty, perfumery, food, entrepreneurship and technology in general, it has everything to do with Stoodi, a digital native company, with thousands of video classes, exercises, simulated tests, questions, corrections and study schedule, all available online.

Stoodi’s algorithm prepares the personalized plan of student activities considering weekly study time, course and college of interest, weight of each subject in the entrance exam of the chosen course and college, in addition to the trend of the latest Enem editions.

Last year, the platform closed with 12 million exercises performed and video classes attended, 8 million students trained and 2.7 million registrations. The company celebrates the results: 50% of this base with more than 800 points in the Enem newsroom and student satisfaction index at 75%.

A partnership with TIM allows students who have the operator to use the platform without consuming their data package or using wi-fi.

Stoodi, of the Cogna Group, is inserted in a relevant market in Brazil. Edtechs currently represent the largest segment among startups in the country (11.5%), according to the Mapping of the Brazilian Startup Ecosystem, by the Brazilian Startup Association (Abstartups). Startups in the education sector received an investment volume of US$ 175.5 million between 2010 and 2020, according to the Distrito EdTech Report 2020, a survey produced by the startup incubator Distrito, which signed a decentralized innovation partnership with Cogna Educação in 2021.

The Cogna Group, made up of around 70 brands, earned BRL 5.9 billion in 2020 and BRL 3.7 billion in three quarters of 2021. Last year’s balance sheet has not yet been released.

