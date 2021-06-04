The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge revealed its intention to transform educational partnership schools into smart schools that use artificial intelligence to manage student and teacher behaviors and combat bullying in partnership schools across Abu Dhabi.

In detail, the department confirmed that the educational partnerships schools, which include 30,000 students, aim to establish a sustainable educational model, and create a competitive educational environment in which the educational partnerships school operators provide the best educational services, to provide a stimulating educational environment and innovative practices that benefit the student during his scientific journey, noting that Studying in these schools is limited to four categories of students, including male citizens, children of female citizens, and holders of decrees issued by His Highness the President and Vice President to obtain the citizenship of the state, in addition to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The department announced the launch of the trial version of the smart school system at the beginning of the next academic year at Jebel Hafeet School in Al Ain, and based on the success of the experiment, the system will be gradually expanded in all educational partnership schools in Abu Dhabi, starting in the middle of the next academic year.

She pointed out that the educational partnerships schools, which numbered 15 schools so far, are the product of the partnership between the public and private sectors, as they provide a third educational system for students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, pointing out that the Educational Partnerships Schools project is based on the American curriculum, and serves public school students in The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is in the kindergarten stage and the first cycle, knowing that the opening of the higher school classes will be monitored according to the educational progress of students from one grade to another.

The department emphasized that the artificial intelligence techniques that characterize the smart system are able to monitor students’ behaviors and analyze their feelings and reactions through complex programs that have the ability to read body language, which enables school stakeholders to intervene in a timely manner before any potential bullying process aggravates.

The Executive Director of the Educational Partnerships Sector at the Department of Education and Knowledge, Kholoud Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the model of educational partnerships schools is centered around students, and that is why the department works to improve the operating environment in schools, and bring about positive changes that improve the students’ educational experience, as schools are by nature a complex work system due to The great diversity and diversity within the community of each school, so it cannot be compromised in ensuring the health, safety and well-being of students, pointing out that the application and integration of modern technologies enhanced by artificial intelligence is an ideal option for developing the school environment and its operational activities.

She added that the smart system will allow the school to track the movement of individuals and their intensity, analyze the movement of escorts inside the school, and activate the people’s heat map technology.

Observe precautionary measures الإجراءات

The Executive Director of the Educational Partnerships Sector at the Department of Education and Knowledge, Kholoud Al Dhaheri, confirmed that the department programmed the smart school system, to monitor cases in violation of the procedures for social separation, to ensure that schools comply with the preventive measures and precautionary measures specified by the department in the manual of policies for reopening schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to limit the spread of the virus. COVID-19 virus in the school community.

She said that through the system, the number of people in specific areas will be monitored, such as laboratories, dining halls, corridors, waiting halls and conference rooms, and the distance between them, in addition to tracking the movement of individuals, analyzing the movement of escorts, and managing crowds, in addition to activating heat map technology to identify areas where people are present. They are suspected of being infected with the “Covid-19” virus and the individuals with whom they come in contact, which increases the speed and efficiency of the school’s response to confirmed cases.

