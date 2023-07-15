In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, the Indian Ministry of Education, and the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi, the ancient Indian institution specialized in research and education, signed Higher in Engineering and Technology, a memorandum of understanding to establish a branch of the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi in Abu Dhabi, to be the first branch of the institute outside India in the world.

This step enhances the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries and reflects the common vision of the two sides to focus on the areas of educational excellence, innovation, exchange of knowledge and investment in human capital, as a strategic priority and the cornerstone of a prosperous future, long-term economic growth and sustainable development.

The agreement was signed by Her Excellency Sarah Muslim, Minister of State for Early Education, Head of the Federal Agency for Early Education and Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE representing the Indian Ministry of Education, and Professor Ranjan Banerjee, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi.

Her Excellency Sarah Musallam indicated the importance of this agreement as a practical embodiment of Abu Dhabi’s commitment to accelerating the development of a world-class educational system in the emirate to serve the goals and priorities of national development.

She said: “Our partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi represents an important achievement within the framework of our plans to establish a competitive educational system in the world. It reflects our commitment to providing world-leading educational experiences that are in line with our national strategy. We are confident that this partnership will support our efforts in strengthening the academic environment that incubates innovation and development efforts.” scientific research sector.

Her Excellency Muslim added: “We seek to advance the scene of higher education in technology and engineering in Abu Dhabi in line with our strategic priorities by preparing local competencies in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics and enabling Emirati graduates to achieve a tangible global impact in the future. The opening of the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi will contribute to attracting elite cadres educational institutions, researchers and students, which constitutes a major step in the growth and development of the sector.

For his part, His Excellency Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship of the Republic of India, praised the promising role of this agreement in consolidating the long-term bilateral relations between the UAE and India and enhancing joint cooperation in the field of higher education. He said: “The memorandum of understanding for the launch of the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi in Abu Dhabi opens a new chapter in our efforts to expand the global presence of Indian education. While the institute embodies the concepts of innovation and modern Indian expertise in the sector, the presence of the institute in Abu Dhabi is a clear example of the meanings of friendship that unites the two countries.” It will provide a new paradigm for harnessing knowledge to achieve global development and interests embodied in India’s national education policy.”

The Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi in Abu Dhabi will provide an added value to the rich environment of the research and innovation sector in the emirate, as it will benefit from opportunities to cooperate with leading institutions such as the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, the Institute of Technological Innovation and the Hub71 Center in providing integrated programs and advanced research that enhance The emerging business scene related to the academic sector.

The institute will launch its academic programs in January 2024, including a range of bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs, in addition to operating research centers specialized in sustainable energy, climate studies, computing and data sciences.

The institute will also offer a variety of educational programs in the fields of energy, sustainability, artificial intelligence, computer science and engineering, mathematics and computing, and other disciplines in the fields of engineering, natural sciences and humanities.

The graduates of the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi in Abu Dhabi join a distinguished network of alumni from 23 IIT branches across India. The institute enjoys a leading position internationally, as it was recently ranked among the top 50 educational institutions for technology and engineering in the world. It was also listed among the top 30 global institutions in terms of employment and employment opportunities, according to the QS World University Rankings in 2022. The institute plays a major role in the research and development system in India in a range of vital sectors, from defence, healthcare and rural development to transport and information technology. software.