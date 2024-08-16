The Department of Education and Knowledge has obliged private schools to strive for high quality teaching by appointing qualified teachers who are able to continue teaching at a high level and meet and exceed the key indicators of teaching quality as described in the “Teaching Quality Policy”, and ensure effective supervision of the teaching and learning process through a programme of regular informal classroom visits, and care for the annual evaluation of teachers, and benefit from the results of performance management in self-evaluation processes and planning for school development, and support innovation and development, especially in the use of information and communication technology and other technologies through the curriculum framework to enhance and enrich the learning process, in addition to ensuring that teachers receive appropriate professional development opportunities in order to develop strengths in their teaching, address shortcomings, and improve the quality of education.

The department has identified key indicators for the quality of education in private schools, noting that its administrations are obligated to strive to achieve high quality teaching by appointing qualified teachers who are able to continue at a high level.

She stressed that schools are obligated to ensure that the teaching and learning process is provided at the highest possible quality, by monitoring the teaching and learning process to continuously improve its quality, and ensuring that students acquire knowledge, concepts and skills that will contribute to the emirate’s economic growth and compete successfully in the global market.

The Department stressed in its policy that teachers are required to do their best to work with students by using their experiences, skills, teaching methods, and educational orientations to ensure progress and optimal results for everyone, reflect on the effectiveness of their teaching and their students’ learning, and take relevant professional development initiatives to improve the quality of their performance, in addition to benefiting from assessment and testing data to improve the teaching process to achieve optimal progress in learning for each student.

She stressed that the quality of teaching reflects the effectiveness of both teaching and learning provided by teachers, and stressed the effectiveness of the teacher in providing an interactive learning environment to enhance students’ intellectual and personal growth, including self-esteem, as the qualified and competent teacher uses diverse and innovative strategies and methods to achieve optimal progress for students during the ongoing process of acquiring knowledge, concepts and skills.

The Department has identified key indicators, within the guidelines for measuring the quality of teaching, that schools must adhere to in order to achieve high standards in the teaching and learning process. These include teachers’ commitment to achieving accurate and clearly documented curriculum outcomes, being suitably qualified and having excellent knowledge of the subject they teach and the required teaching skills, and using technology as a tool that enables them to teach and learn while addressing the elements of the curriculum.

The criteria also include that they possess effective classroom management skills and methods by instilling a spirit of appreciation and mutual trust, using creative thinking and reflection to enhance teaching methods, interacting actively with students, including students with special needs and the gifted and talented, and having the ability to inspire and stimulate scientific curiosity.

The indicators also included that teachers possess a variety of methods that are compatible with students’ learning styles, individual needs, and multiple levels of intelligence, that they have skills in effectively using diverse sources of learning based on exploration and critical thinking outside the framework of textbooks, that they are prepared to accept change and employ curricula, instructions, assessments, and innovations to enrich their work within the framework of the teaching material, that they are proficient in accurate measurement methods that measure students’ progress, that they have experience in diagnosing individual and group needs and responding to them effectively, that they have a strong commitment to working collectively with colleagues in order to achieve the highest quality of planning and adopting best practices in the school, in addition to the desire to communicate effectively with students’ parents as partners in their children’s education.

The department obligated schools to apply learning quality indicators to ensure the provision of learning opportunities through equality in educational and developmental opportunities for students, and to achieve high-quality and documented levels of learning that would enable students to fully invest their potential, and develop many skills, in addition to the content of the curricula, including creative and critical thinking, problem solving, communication, cooperation, correct social and emotional practices, appreciation of the country’s heritage and culture, and lifelong learning, and to focus on preparing students well for work and contributing to building society in the 21st century, and feeling a shared responsibility for learning and maintaining a positive environment in the school, and students adopting high behavioral expectations, self-discipline and motivation, in addition to students’ commitment to making an effort to learn and develop as effective and responsible individuals.

