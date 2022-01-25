The Department of Education and Knowledge announced the provision of scholarships for outstanding Emirati students in the top 150 international universities in 65 majors in 10 fields, through the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program, which provides distinguished specializations that are not available in any other scholarship program, noting that a fast-track process is allocated to students accepted in the best 20 universities in the world.

The department explained that the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program enables outstanding Emirati students to continue their educational journey at one of the leading international universities, and to benefit from the advantages and rewards offered by the program, noting that the program targets distinguished Emirati students in the 12th grade and university students who are not over 24 years old. There are five phases of the program, starting with registration, psychometric tests, interviews, announcing the names of those accepted, and induction sessions for scholarship students before their departure.

The 65 majors fall under 10 areas including agriculture, forestry, fisheries, veterinary medicine, arts and humanities, business and law, education, engineering, construction and manufacturing, health and well-being, information and communication technology, natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, services, in addition to social and behavioral sciences.

The Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program for Distinguished Students provides financial support and long-term career development for accepted students, provided that their studies are within one of the disciplines covered by the program and in academic fields that are in line with the needs of the priority sectors of the Abu Dhabi government, which include agriculture, forestry, fisheries, veterinary medicine, business administration and law , engineering, manufacturing and construction, information and communication technology, natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, health and well-being and social and behavioral sciences.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

