The Department of Education and Knowledge revealed that 66% of students of determination from the autism category do not face learning difficulties and are able to achieve their potential in studying, but they may find it difficult to communicate with their peers, noting that it provided this group of students with a school and an institute to find specialized education and training Professional career within eight specialized tracks, in addition to providing them with future job opportunities, to empower them and ensure their independence and ability to work.

In detail, the Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed that, as part of its commitment to providing quality education and future employment opportunities for Emirati students of determination, it opened the first school for students with autism in the emirate, and after that it opened an institute to train older students, and students who graduated from the Autism School, with the aim of providing a level A high level of specialized education, and the provision of the necessary care for this group of students, as the school provides opportunities for all students from the age of three years, and encourages them to fully exploit their capabilities, and show their true potential, pointing out that the school and the institute are operated by a British company specialized in education and children’s services.

She indicated that the design of this school was designed to provide an interactive learning environment, in which students feel familiarity and safety, with a focus on applying the highest standards of safety and security, pointing out that the educational program offered by the school is implemented by a qualified and specialized team, and the school also contains classrooms that accommodate specific numbers of Students, to ensure that everyone receives the required support and attention, in addition to being able to transcend traditional curricula and methods, and to provide comprehensive programs and curricula that meet the student’s educational needs, aiming to raise his self-confidence and enhance his self-esteem.

The department explained that the new institute, which specializes in training students from the autism category of 15 years and above, was opened inside the campus of the Autism School, and includes a set of advanced and specialized facilities, such as innovation rooms, an electronic games room, a video production room, an editing studio, and other studios. Creative, a sensual garden area and professional culinary learning platform.

The department indicated that the institute includes professional workshops designed specifically to raise the levels of their practical experience in many areas, with a focus on the priority sectors of the United Arab Emirates, and its future needs of those with competencies and experiences, as the institute organizes workshops in eight tracks, including: Mechanical and electrical applications, hydroponics and aerobics, culinary and hospitality, creative arts, business administration, printing and design center, game and electronic sports production, and video production studio.

The department stressed its belief in the right to obtain education for all segments of society, including children of determination, as the department strives to develop policies and legislation, and launch initiatives that ensure their full integration into the educational system, in a manner that ensures the development of their linguistic abilities and social skills from the first years, and starting from the stage Kindergarten and basic education.

9 categories for people of determination

The Department of Education and Knowledge has identified nine categories of people of determination, who are entitled to enroll in educational institutions, according to the Ministry of Education document, including intellectual disability, disability education for people with special needs, psychological and behavioral disorders, autism states, speech and language deficiencies, physical and health disabilities, visual impairment, Hearing impairment, in addition to multiple deficits.

The department emphasized that all operating schools in the emirate must provide appropriate educational support to students in public classrooms, which includes matching the curriculum to meet the different educational needs of each student, noting that the learning support teams – (defined by a team of specialists in each school, including the principal The social worker, classroom teacher, special needs teacher, school psychologist and other members may join when needed) – she may recommend different and specialized plans for some students.

