The Department of Education and Knowledge, the local organizer of the national competition for the World Robot Olympiad, has announced the opening of registration for participation in local competitions focusing on robotics, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Registration for the national competition continues until August 27, when applications are received from teams consisting of a maximum of three people with a coach, aged between 8-19 years from public and private schools, educational partnership schools and universities across the Emirates, in three main categories: Category Ordinary, Open, and Future Engineers. Each category is subject to specific age requirements, which are primary 8 – 12 years, preparatory 12 – 15 years, and secondary 15 – 19 years.

This year’s edition of the event highlights the “Robots of the Future of Energy”, and the qualifying stage will be held online in September, where the competitions will conclude with the selection of the seven successful teams from different categories, and these teams will move to represent the UAE in the virtual global finals in November.

Kholoud Al Dhaheri, Executive Director of the Educational Partnerships Sector at the department, said: “We are keen to support the World Robot Olympiad competitions, out of our belief in the pivotal role that robotics plays in directing the process of intelligent transformation in various sectors. Our efforts are in line with the UAE’s strategy to establish an existing competitive economy. on knowledge.”



