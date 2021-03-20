The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the opening of registration in the Abu Dhabi Scholarships program for distinguished Emirati students, as the program aims to help outstanding students who have achieved the highest school or university results in developing their academic potential, so that they contribute to achieving the economic and social goals of the emirate by making use of the science and experience they have acquired. .

Registration starts from tomorrow, March 21 until April 3, and applications for registration will be accepted via the department’s website, for Emirati students who excelled in Grade 12 / Year 13, and undergraduate students whose age does not exceed 24 years old, and who have obtained an acceptance letter from one of the top 150 universities in The scientist is to study one of the disciplines that are considered a priority for the emirate, noting that students who are accepted into or are currently studying in one of the 20 best universities in the world are eligible to benefit from a special service to expedite their applications.

After the application phase is completed over the next two weeks, eligible students will undergo a comprehensive assessment process that includes interviews and psychometric tests.

The Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program provides distinguished students with financial support and long-term career development for accepted students, provided that their studies are within one of the disciplines covered by the scholarship program and in academic fields that are in line with the needs of the priority sectors of the Abu Dhabi government, which include agriculture, forestry, fisheries, veterinary medicine, and business administration. Law, engineering, manufacturing and construction, information and communication technology, natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, health and well-being, social and behavioral sciences.

Commenting on the opening of registration for the next batch of the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program, Samar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Higher Education Sector at the Department of Education and Knowledge said: “Future generations will live in a world completely different from ours, and for this we must prepare them to keep pace with these changes. In preparing the next generation of future leaders and change-makers and providing them with the knowledge and practical experience necessary to ensure that Abu Dhabi keeps pace with the rapid changes and realizes the aspirations of our wise leadership. “

Al-Mansoori added, “The scholarship students receive continuous support from expert academic consultants in this field, through career guidance sessions and networking opportunities, as well as vocational training opportunities, which provides them with all the tools to achieve their full potential and aspirations.”

Student advisory services include five main aspects: social welfare, academic guidance, career counseling, vocational training opportunities, and other services intended for graduates. The career counseling provided to students is in line with the human resource needs in the United Arab Emirates, which ensures that students on scholarships meet the requirements of the future workforce, in accordance with Abu Dhabi’s strategic plan aimed at consolidating the foundations of a knowledge-based economy.

Students accepted into the program will also be able to enroll in one of the best universities included in the scholarship program, which includes 150 prestigious educational institutions from the countries of the Middle East, Far East, Europe, Scandinavia, the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Scholarship students will receive a range of benefits, including tuition fees, book fees, health insurance and travel costs, in addition to a monthly allowance that includes housing allowance and a rewards program for outstanding students.





