The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi announced the opening of the virtual educational partnerships school, and it welcomed about 579 students from 15 nationalities, during its pilot phase, to form the first batch of its students. The school provides access to quality education for resident students from low-income families who face financial difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new school aims to provide free education for students, who were forced by difficult financial circumstances to leave private schools as a result of the inability of their parents to bear the educational costs, as the school started its pilot phase in October 2020, and provided the opportunity for students to continue their education according to the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, because most Students who were forced to leave their schools were studying in schools that adopt this curriculum, and the department and its partners are currently assessing the need to introduce more curricula in the new school. The Virtual Educational Partnerships School adopts the hybrid education model, as it is operated by the Edurizon Foundation for Education Services of the Aliphia Educational Group – the educational and comprehensive investment company in the region – specialized in providing high-quality educational content at low cost in various countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The educational partnerships sector team at the department supervises the organization of the school’s work, as it employs its expertise in the field of educational partnership schools that started in 2018 and provided a third educational model in the education sector in Abu Dhabi, with a focus on the individual development of students mainly.

The school provides free virtual education services to its students from the fifth to eleventh grades, while it provides digital devices to its students on the principle of loan. The school follows the approved teaching plans and tests according to the Ministry’s curriculum, which allows students to transfer at any time to any other private school, according to the organizational laws approved by the department.

In the event that students wish to return to private schools, their parents must pay the financial dues related to the previous schools that they left as a result of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic, as parents signed an undertaking to do so when registering their children in the virtual educational partnerships school.

“Our non-profit partnership with the private sector provides an ideal opportunity for students to compensate for any losses in their educational path, and to enable students of various nationalities to continue their education,” said Sarah Muslim, head of the department.

– The school provides free education services for its students from grades five to eleven, and it follows the ministerial curriculum.





