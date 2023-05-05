The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi launched the “National Identity Mark”, the first of its kind in the UAE. It is an annual evaluation system for private schools in the emirate that provides parents with a clear and comprehensive picture of the quality of the national identity programs approved in schools and their presence in the culture of the school community.

The evaluation framework covers three main axes, each of which is based on three elements. The cultural heritage axis includes the elements of the Arabic language as the most prominent areas that the framework focuses on, along with history and heritage. As for the axis of values, it includes the elements of respect, empathy and global understanding. Finally, the citizenship axis, which focuses on the elements of belonging, volunteering and preserving the environment.

Sarah Awad Issa Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education, Head of the Federal Agency for Early Education, and Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, said, “We recognize the importance of promoting feelings of national belonging to consolidate students’ understanding of their culture. The launch of the national identity mark provides parents with an in-depth understanding of the efficiency of national identity programs in Their children’s schools. Consolidating the national identity in the hearts of students is a priority for many parents, because it is a source of pride for our students in their homeland and their belonging to it.”

She added, “By activating the role of elements of the national identity within educational programmes, schools will help their students adhere to their roots, customs and values. The national identity brand will support transparency and responsibility in the school community, while at the same time enabling parents to make informed decisions about their children’s education, which contributes directly to In building active citizens who adhere to their national roots, and are able to represent the values ​​of Abu Dhabi and the UAE at the global level.”

It is noteworthy that the evaluation of schools according to the framework of the national identity mark will be separate from the evaluation of the Irtiqaa program applied by the department, which is concerned with measuring the quality of education in private schools in the emirate and provides recommendations for improving performance.

Schools will be classified based on four levels, which are distinguished, good, acceptable or poor, based on the quality of their national identity programmes. The results of the first phase of the inspection rounds will be announced at the end of the current academic year 2022/23.

In addition, the implementation of the new evaluation system will help ensure equal educational opportunities and transparency and accountability regarding the role of private schools that embrace national students in integrating national identity into the curricula and school culture, while at the same time giving schools the opportunity to improve and develop their national identity programmes.

The inspection tours will first include schools with high percentages of Emirati students. As for schools that do not include Emirati students, they can apply for evaluation if they carry out cultural and national activities, with the aim of introducing their students to the rich heritage of the United Arab Emirates.