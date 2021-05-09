Students with students called for the expansion of the opening of accredited virtual schools with reduced tuition fees, to help middle and limited-income families, especially after the Department of Education and Knowledge launched the first virtual school in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the registration of students was restricted to children of families who were financially affected by the consequences of Coronavirus. The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that it and its partners are assessing the need to introduce more curricula in the new virtual school, while considering the possibility of expanding the project.

In detail, relatives of students in different educational stages confirmed that the application of the distance education system has proven the possibility of adopting this type of school, stressing that the expansion of the establishment of virtual schools contributes to providing a third educational option for children of low-income resident families, in addition to public and private schools. They explained that public schools only accept a limited number of resident students, while private schools charge high fees that exceed the capabilities of many families.

Relatives of students: Muhammad Ibrahim, Ashraf Ahmed, Wael Omar, Ahmed Saeed and Mayada Muhammad, reported that they were unable to register their children in the virtual school of the Department of Education and Knowledge, due to the lack of clarity of the method of registration or communication, or setting a minimum income for families eligible to enroll in it, or Conditions for accepting students, and the type and extent of harm inflicted on families from the consequences of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

They indicated that there are hundreds of families with limited income that cannot enroll their children in private schools, and are forced to borrow and borrow, and request assistance from charitable agencies in the country to be able to pay tuition fees, pointing out that virtual schools can be a lifeline for these families, and reduce Big financial burdens on their shoulders.

Meanwhile, relatives of resident students: Abdel Moneim Ahmed, Sami Saeed and Yara Ali, confirmed that virtual classrooms that provide interactive study and educational institution platforms are applied in all countries with advanced educational systems, for a small tuition fee, given that these institutions do not bear the burden of establishing costs. And management of large-scale educational buildings, a network of school transportation, health and food systems, and dozens of employees and administrators and the auxiliary services required by traditional schools.

They indicated that they have received offers to register their children from virtual schools outside the country that apply international curricula, are recognized and have official accreditation for their curricula, their certificates are certified, and allow their holders to continue their university education in the best international and regional universities.

The teachers: Mohamed Magdy, Rasha Salah, Amal Fawzi, and Manal Hussein, that the virtual or electronic school, is not new, and has been applied for years in many countries that fully implement e-learning, by the virus of “Covid-19”, and the consequences thereof. Of changes in the educational system in all countries of the world, pointing out that the virtual school is an educational institution that provides students with the entire educational curriculum via the Internet, and enables students to follow their lessons and perform their homework and exams online, move to the next grade, or graduate and obtain an accredited certificate that qualifies them to continue their university education Naturally, by the criteria for the enrollment of graduates of traditional schools in universities.

They pointed out that virtual schools have advantages and challenges, as their advantages include access to lessons from anywhere, the ability to view lessons more than once, as they are directly and recorded as well, help in effective time management, save travel time, go to school classes, and hone digital skills. Providing students with wider learning resources than traditional classroom study, and expanding the inclusion of multiple nationalities, allowing students to participate with international classmates.

They pointed out that the challenges facing virtual school students are the technical problems of learning programs, students sitting for a long time in front of computer screens, some being subjected to electronic bullying, poor social communication resulting from contact with students in traditional schools, absence of some, and lack of discipline as a result of the lack of presence. Censorship.

While the teachers and administrators of private schools: Moataz Fahmy, Nawal Allam, Medhat Fakhry and Nohad Shawkat, indicated the possibility of allowing the private schools operating in the emirate to be licensed to open virtual branches at 50% of the traditional tuition fee, where students of the virtual school can attend realistic classes through The Internet, and it is also possible to benefit from the educational staff in the school in teaching students of virtual schools, especially as the benefit will be mutual between the three parties (the school, teachers and students).

They emphasized that allowing schools to open virtual branches contributes to increasing the financial income of schools, which enables them to develop their programs and outputs, and the teachers participating in teaching students of the virtual school will receive an additional salary, in addition to the students’ access to educational services at low fees.

For its part, the Department of Education and Knowledge stated, in its response to Emirates Today’s inquiries, that it launched the Virtual Educational Partnerships School project and provides free virtual education services to students from grade five to grade 11, an innovative solution to face the challenges posed by the “Covid-19” pandemic. On many families, during the past year, as the school ensured the continuation of the education process of students who faced challenges in completing their education in their schools due to the circumstances imposed by the pandemic, and who are identified according to the continuous analysis of student data available in the Department’s systems.

She indicated that the terms of enrollment in the school require the student to be able to learn in the Arabic language, as it is the approved language within the curriculum of the Ministry of Education offered by the school, and to provide proof of the student’s entitlement to benefit from the free services of the school, pointing out that the school received in its experimental phase 579 students of 15 nationalities. .

On the possibility of accepting students of the next academic year, in grades one to four, the department clarified that the school provides, in its first phase, which started the current school year, educational opportunities for students from the fifth to the eleventh advanced grades, and these classes were determined based on the needs monitored by the department At this stage, following the continuous analysis of the data available in their systems, indicating that they will continue to analyze the needs, with the possibility of expanding the scope of the school’s work in the future, if the need arises, according to the developments of the pandemic.

The department refused to clarify the position of the 11th grade students who are currently enrolled in the virtual school, and whether they will be escalated next year to grade 12 and give them a high school completion certificate from the virtual school, or they will be transferred to a traditional school, stressing that the main goal of the school is to provide the opportunity for continuing education for students affected by the pandemic During the current academic year, while the department will continue to identify needs, and appropriate measures will be taken to ensure the continuity of students’ education, while considering the possibility of expanding the project.

Teaching plans

The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed that the new virtual school aims to provide free education to students, who were forced by difficult financial circumstances to leave private schools, as a result of their parents’ inability to bear the educational costs, as the school launched its experimental phase in October 2020, and provided the opportunity for students to continue their education according to the curriculum The Ministry of Education, given that most of the students who were forced to leave their schools were studying in schools adopting this curriculum, and the department and its partners are currently assessing the need to introduce more curricula in the new school.

She explained that the virtual school follows the approved student registration mechanisms for all private schools in Abu Dhabi, and what proves the students ’entitlement to benefit from the school’s services will be added to it. The Abu Dhabi government, represented by the Department of Education and Knowledge, finances the school, and parents do not have to pay any fees to register their children in it. The equipment necessary for the learning process was also provided to all students and teaching staff, on free loan.

She indicated that the school provides free virtual education services to its students, from the fifth grade to the eleventh grade, while providing digital devices to its students, the principle of loan.

On the other hand, the school follows the approved teaching plans and tests according to the curriculum of the Ministry of Education in the UAE, which allows students to transfer at any time to any other private school, according to the regulatory laws approved by the department.

• Virtual schools provide free virtual education services to their students, from the fifth grade to the eleventh grade.





