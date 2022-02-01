The Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed the contribution of the Blue Schools Initiative to increasing vaccination rates in private schools and schools of educational partnerships during the month of January. Schools in the orange level to 67.4%.

In detail, the department has set 4 levels for classifying schools according to the Blue Schools Initiative by distinguishing them in four colours. It includes allocating the “orange” color for schools in which the vaccination rate of students does not exceed 50%, and “yellow” for schools where the ratio ranges between 50 to 64%, The “green” level is for schools in which the vaccination rate ranges between 65 and 84%, and the “blue” level is for schools where the vaccination rate has reached 85% or above. The updated results showed that the number of teachers located in the blue level amounted to 9 schools, the schools located in the green level 20 schools, the schools in the yellow level 45 schools, while the number of schools in the orange level reached 153 schools.

The department stressed that the Blue Schools initiative aims to support the return of schools to normal life by gradual easing of procedures, as schools that achieve the targeted vaccination rates get many advantages, including easing the requirements for physical separation, easing the requirements for masks, easing the school closure protocol, and increasing capacity. Increasing the capacity of school buses, allowing school trips, resuming activities inside the school campus, resuming extra-curricular activities, and allowing team sports, in addition to allowing the organization of sporting events inside and outside the school campus.

The department pointed out that, according to government protocols, vaccination for students under the age of 16 remains optional. Within the framework of the implementation of the Blue Schools Initiative, vaccination is an essential pillar towards a full recovery, as the initiative encourages various students to choose vaccination and enhance the prevention of infection with the Covid-19 virus and reduce its effects in the school community.



