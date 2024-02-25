Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi launched the first-ever sports scholarships program for Emirati students, allowing them to join an elite group of sports programs and academies in the world.

This program comes from the importance of sports education in preparing local competencies qualified to excel academically and athletically, and provides students with the opportunity to join international sports academies, before enrolling in the university stage and obtaining university scholarships, whether in sports fields, or academic fields related to sports, to contribute to advancing the development of sports. The sports system in Abu Dhabi.

The first batch, which includes 6 Emirati student athletes, joined the IMG Academy in Florida, USA, where they benefit from the expertise of a group of prominent coaches and comprehensive educational curricula that contribute to their development on the personal, academic and sporting levels and enable them to achieve their fullest potential.

Within the framework of the fully funded program, students reside on the academy’s campus for the duration of the program to ensure that they receive a comprehensive professional training experience.

Dr. Bashayer Al Matroushi, Executive Director – Talent Empowerment Sector at the Department of Education and Knowledge, said: “The Sports Scholarships Program represents an important step in our efforts to develop young Emirati talent in various fields, as it presents a new model designed to prepare local talents to excel in the academic and sports fields. The program provides experience. Integrated to enhance their talents and academic and personal development.”

She explained that the Sports Scholarships Program sets new standards for future initiatives in the field of sports education in Abu Dhabi, enhances the prosperity of the sports system, and encourages more students to explore broad horizons in creative sectors.

The Department of Education and Knowledge cooperated with professional sports talent scouts to select 6 distinguished Emirati students in football, basketball and golf to join the first batch of the program and join the IMG Academy. Students spend between two and three years before choosing a sports or academic path in their higher education.

The students were selected from among ten Emirati students who participated in the summer scholarships program for the student enrichment program at IMG Academy, while some of them were selected from participants in the sports tournament organized by the Department of Education and Knowledge last year, which highlights the importance of local sports tournaments. As a launching pad for students towards broader educational opportunities, including the Abu Dhabi Sports Championships for schools and universities organized by the department this year.

Rashid Al Naqbi, a golf player and student in Year 12, said: “The Sports Scholarships Program gives me the opportunity to pursue my passion and maintain my academic excellence at the same time, especially since IMG Academy offers an integrated program that balances training and study schedules, as we have enough time for both.” I am confident that this opportunity will allow me to hone and improve my skills to represent my country at the international level in the future.”

For her part, student and golf player Sarah Ali said: “The IMG Academy helps us balance studies, sports and leisure time. I aspire to become a professional golfer to represent my country and raise its flag high in all competitions.”

For his part, tenth grade student and football player Mubarak Al Tunaiji from the Jarn Yafour School for Educational Partnerships aspires to join the national team and represent the UAE at the international level, as his passion for football began after his participation last year in the sports tournament organized by the department.

He said, “The Sports Scholarships Program allows me to make further progress on the sports and academic levels, by reconciling studies with my passion for football without neglecting one at the expense of the other. Ultimately, I aspire to continue developing my skills and raising the UAE's name in international competitions.”

Promising basketball player Zaid Arar said: “This experience represents an important step in building my future and preparing for university, especially with the possibility of choosing subjects that are in line with my interests and ambitions on the academic level. I also noticed a significant improvement in my sports skills within a short period since I came here, and the academy is distinguished by its IMG provides an integrated experience that is not limited to sports skills, but also includes aspects of a healthy lifestyle such as food, sleep, and mental health, which allows us to achieve the greatest benefit from this exceptional opportunity.”