The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, announced the provision of PCR tests in Abu Dhabi schools, to support the flow of learning and to ensure the health of the school community and reduce the burden on parents.

She added, as of September 7, trained medical teams are conducting a nasal swab PCR examination and saliva analysis, to facilitate the commitment of students, teachers and workers to the requirements of periodic examinations, in addition to providing examinations for those who show symptoms of infection.

