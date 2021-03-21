The Department of Education and Knowledge has identified about 43 majors, describing them as the most requested university accredited majors in the labor market for the year 2021, indicating that it provided Emirati students with the opportunity to obtain a scholarship to study one of these specializations at the best universities in the world, as part of the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Program for distinguished students.

In detail, the Department of Education and Knowledge opened yesterday the door for citizenship to apply for a scholarship in the best 150 universities in the world in 22 countries, including 47 universities in the United States of America, 18 universities in the United Kingdom, six universities in Canada, and seven Universities in China, while Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Taiwan participate in one university, “King Abdulaziz University, the University of Sao Paulo, and the National Taiwan University.”

The specializations most in demand in the labor market specified by the department are located within seven vital sectors of the country, including: health and welfare, engineering, construction and manufacturing, business and law, agriculture, forestry and fisheries, veterinary medicine, information and communication technology, natural sciences, mathematics and statistics, in addition to a sector. Social and behavioral sciences, while the most important disciplines required included: medical laboratory sciences, midwifery, pharmacy and nursing, nanoscience, mechatronics, financial technology and business intelligence, aquaculture and fisheries, veterinary medicine, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, genetics, And embryos, in addition to medical physics.

The department indicated that applying for scholarships requires going through four stages, including: registration, psychometric tests, preparing for interviews, and conducting the interview, after which the admissions will be announced, indicating that students can be exempted from some stages of application when they bring an unconditional academic acceptance letter to one of the universities ranked as the top 20 Worldwide educational institution.

Academic advisors and employment experts, Muhammad Nazmi, Usama Al-Abdouli, Ragheb Al-Saadi and Ayman Sharoubim, emphasized that offering unusual specializations to students and providing opportunities to study them in the best universities helps in feeding the labor market with the required scientific needs, as well as reducing unemployment among graduates. The chances of graduates from these majors getting a job will be greater and faster than the traditional specializations that have saturated the market.

They stressed the importance of encouraging national students to enroll in the university majors required in the labor market, to ensure their participation in the various strategic sectors, noting that the previous period witnessed the focus of most university students on enrolling in the majors: business administration, information technology and traditional engineering specializations, which created a saturation in the market Among the graduates of these programs, the market suffered from a dearth of specializations related to the health sector, financial services, and logistics.

They indicated the importance of directing students and guiding them to study in-depth specializations instead of studying general specialties, as the demand in the labor market for such specializations is increasing, in addition to the importance of harmonizing university programs offered by local universities to the requirements of the functional and professional circles, in light of the rapid global technological changes, which It requires the educational scene to introduce the elements of innovation in the future exploration of the various work sectors.

The 3 most prominent majors

Statistics issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge showed that the number of scholarship students registered in the department from 2011 until 2020 reached 3,435 students, indicating that the three most prominent majors in scholarships include: business and law, medicine, and engineering, as these specializations are about 86% of the fields of study for scholarships include 1030 students in business administration and law, 1018 students in health specialties, 911 students in engineering, in addition to 476 students in other disciplines. Scholarship students receive a range of benefits, including: tuition fee coverage, book fees allowance, health and travel insurance, in addition to a monthly allowance that includes housing allowance and a rewards program for outstanding students.

