The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched the new edition of the Summer University Programme as part of its commitment to enhancing students’ educational experiences, developing them and enabling them to explore their passion through exceptional opportunities to pursue their education at 14 leading universities in 12 countries across four continents..

181 outstanding Emirati students in grades 10 and 11 from various public, private and educational partnership schools in Abu Dhabi were selected to participate in the department’s student enrichment programmes, including the University and Career Guidance Programme, the Rise Honors Programme and sports programmes..

Selected students will be able to pursue their studies at leading educational institutions in the United States, India, China, Singapore, France, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, allowing them to further their education in new specializations in creative and design fields, culinary arts, education and culture, entrepreneurship, musical performance arts, wildlife conservation, and more..

The new cycle of the programme this year is in line with the objectives of the Department of Education and Knowledge to enhance the skills of talented and ambitious students, broaden their horizons of knowledge, provide them with a global mindset, enable them to interact with different cultures, and develop their personal and academic capabilities to a global level. Participants in this programme will have a greater opportunity to join the Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme..

The new edition of the programme will see the participation of more universities, including 4 of the world’s most prominent universities: Harvard University, Stanford University, University of California Berkeley, and the National University of Singapore..

His Excellency Mubarak Hamad Al Muhairi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, said: “The programme returns in its new edition with a larger number of students, participating countries, universities and programmes, following the remarkable success achieved last year, which confirms our commitment to sponsoring more talented and ambitious students and enabling them to enhance their knowledge and expand their horizons outside the classroom.”.

He added that the Summer University Program comes within the framework of the department’s efforts to encourage participants to continue their studies after high school and enroll in the best prestigious universities, which allows them to explore their passion and acquire the skills necessary to keep pace with future work requirements and support the basic growth sectors in the UAE and the world..

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge is keen to ensure that students are prepared to pursue their studies in various parts of the world by organizing a comprehensive series of orientation sessions dedicated to them before they leave to join international universities, with the aim of providing them with basic knowledge that will help them undergo their academic experiences abroad and enhance their benefit from and success in this unique opportunity..