The Department of Education and Knowledge announced the return of the educational program workshops “Why?” to motivate students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, noting that more than 20,000 students participated in STEM activities, explaining that the program carried out 384 field presentations, benefiting from them. 57 schools in Abu Dhabi visited the program’s presentations that include the Amazing Chemistry Show, Get Ready to Take Off Flight Show, Grow for Good for Agriculture and the Environment, and The Future of Energy Show.

In detail, the department reported that the “Why?” program It offers interactive workshops within the classroom to inspire students, enhance their abilities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and contribute to the dissemination of a culture of simple, entertaining science to increase its activities in educational circles, noting the success of the program since its launch in 2012 in reaching more than 150 thousand students.

The department has identified three objectives for the program, which include supporting the agenda of the Department of Education and Knowledge, Abu Dhabi Plan 2030 and the National Innovation Strategy, encouraging and nurturing the next generation of scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and motivating students from the third to seventh grade to refine their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects, by presenting Interesting and practical scientific experiments, integrated with their curricula, because this age stage in students’ lives is the most influential, and the students showed interest in the fields of science and technology.

The Department of Education and Knowledge stressed the importance of having the lessons learned in the fields of science, technology, mathematics and engineering more encouraging for students, so that they can later cover their scientific interests after joining the university, pointing out that through the “Why?” program. Schools in Abu Dhabi are being supported to follow in the footsteps of the program, and to make teaching these science subjects more enjoyable.



