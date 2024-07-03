The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has announced its collaboration with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE’s leading global research and enterprise institution in Abu Dhabi, to launch a programme to prepare future leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The programme will enhance the skills and knowledge of teachers and Grade 11 students in the emirate’s educational partnership schools. The programme aims to enhance educational capabilities in these scientific fields, in addition to supporting students in their transition from high school to university and preparing them to achieve academic excellence..

The comprehensive programme will last for a full year, during which a number of teachers from the educational partnership schools in the emirate will undergo specialised training courses supervised by experts from the faculty at Khalifa University. It also offers a peer teaching methodology with the participation of faculty members and university students, who will provide dedicated support and guidance to the students of the educational partnership schools..

The specialized training program provides teachers with comprehensive insights into students’ proficiency levels, allowing them to customize educational experiences in line with each student’s level. It will also enable them to employ and adapt new teaching methodologies using different technology and digital platforms..

The peer tutoring methodology is designed to provide a supportive environment that fosters curiosity, a sense of belonging, and enhances learning experiences, as well as opportunities to connect with inspiring individuals in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Eligible students will be selected based on their academic achievement in mathematics, according to the results of the Academic Progress Test, and recommendations from teachers..

The first phase of the programme has been implemented at Al Ghad School of Educational Partnerships, to support students’ problem-solving skills and enable them to apply mathematical concepts in real life. This will help them improve their results in the Emirates Standardized Test for Mathematics and master test-taking strategies on the Alex electronic assessment platform, in addition to enhancing their academic skills, personal growth, communication and teamwork capabilities. Work is also underway to launch the first edition of the Mathematics Competition for High School Students, with the aim of enhancing their passion and interest in mathematics..

The pilot programme will run over the course of a full year and will include a variety of teaching methodologies to meet the different learning needs of participating students, including a rigorous mathematics curriculum and practical activities, as well as innovative tools and technologies, such as the Alex platform and peer tutoring methodology. After the pilot phase ends, the programme will be implemented in all educational partnership schools in Abu Dhabi at a later date..