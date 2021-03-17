Private schools in Abu Dhabi have informed “Emirates Today” that a directive has been issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge requiring private schools to enter the final grade of the student, the “average of three semester grades,” in the third-semester grade field, as the student’s final grade in the grade card.

In detail, the department sent a circular to private schools, in which it confirmed that, starting from the current academic year 2020-2021, all private schools (foreign curriculum) must enter students’ grades at the end of each semester, according to the school’s approved semester system (two-semester system, or The three semesters, or the four semesters). Schools are required to ensure that the status of students’ registration in the system is full-time, to ensure that the people are allocated to all students, and that the curriculum is allocated to all students.

The department indicated that it has prepared an eSIS student information system in line with the three semester system, so that schools that apply the three semester system enter the grades of the student’s first semester in the first semester field on the system, and enter the student’s second semester grades in the semester field. The second semester, and entering the final grade of the student (the average of the three semester grades) in the third semester grade field, as the student’s final grade in the grade card.

She pointed out that the schools that follow the two-semester system will have to enter the grades of the student’s first semester in the field of the first semester on the system, “exempt” the grades of the second semester, and enter the final grade of the student “average grades for the two semesters” in the grade of the semester. Third, while schools that follow the four-semester system will have to enter the student’s first semester grades in the first semester field on the system, enter the student’s second semester grades in the second semester field on the system, and enter the student’s final grade (the average of the four semester grades ) In the third semester grade field, as the final grade of the student on the grade card.

It is noteworthy that the Department of Education and Knowledge sent a circular to schools requiring the abolition of the semester weights system, so that the schools would enter a ‘zero’ in the grades of the first and second semesters, and enter the final average of the student’s grades in the field of the third semester directly. The introduction of students’ grades in the first and second semesters, after the occurrence of confusion and lack of understanding in the educational field and among the students ’families.





