The Ministries of Education, Human Resources and Emiratisation approved a joint work mechanism according to which the “Private Teaching Work Permit” was created, with the aim of enhancing the learning process and ensuring the governance of private lessons outside the framework of educational institutions according to effective and organized regulations away from randomness.

The “Private Teaching Work Permit” allows a wide range of specialists and qualified people in society to provide private lessons to individual students and groups. These categories include teachers registered in public and private schools, employees working in the public and private sectors, the non-working category, and juvenile school students at the age of 15. – 18 years, in addition to university students.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al-Mualla, confirmed that the “private teaching work permit” aims to ensure the stability of the educational system and provide flexible options for students and their parents that meet their needs and aspirations, while maintaining the discipline and quality of the educational process and the efficiency of its outcomes.

He pointed out that “creating permits for qualified individuals to provide private lessons will contribute to reducing illegal and unregulated practices of contracting with private teachers, which may affect the learning process as a whole.”

He added: “The launch of this model, which is in line with international best practices in this field, was the result of joint cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to ensure the provision of a legal framework that regulates the private lessons file at the state level in a way that preserves the rights of private teachers and ensures that students receive supportive education.” According to the teaching methods that best suit their learning style.

He continued: “We will continue to work with our partners with the aim of improving and developing the education process in line with our endeavor to provide a safe, supportive, sustainable and motivating educational environment for learning.”

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, Khalil Al-Khouri, said that the introduction of the “private teaching work permit” comes in response to developments and the new specializations and new work they impose, and to ensure that they are practiced within an organized legal framework that facilitates the work of service providers and ensures the protection and balance of human rights. duties of all parties and enhances ease of business.

He called on the beneficiaries of the private tutoring service to seek the assistance of persons authorized to practice private tutoring, and to fulfill their financial obligations agreed upon between the two parties.

The groups benefiting from the decision can apply for a “private teaching work permit” through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s smart application and website, as well as the Ministry’s electronic system, where the permit is granted without fees for a period of two years, according to which those who meet the conditions and who have obtained the permits can practice teaching. Private and generate direct income after signing a conduct document according to the model approved by the Ministry of Education.

The fines and penalties stipulated in the Labor Relations Regulation Law, its executive regulations, and the decisions regulating them, and all applicable laws in the country, will be applied against anyone who practices private teaching without obtaining a permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

In response to a question from “Emirates Today” about juveniles (15-18 years old) benefiting from the new work permit, she stated that the labor law allows this category to work under normal circumstances, and this category’s obtaining a work permit for private lessons comes within this framework.