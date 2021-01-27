The subject has been installed in the talks and daily news. Parents, teachers and students have in their intimate conscience, the benefits of face-to-face classes in which teachers and students have that face to face relationship that is irreplaceable.

During the 2020 school year both families, students and, of course, teachers brought out their best resources to try to save a minimum of what must have been the most irregular academic year in the history of education. But the issue has become partisan. And I do not say politicized because politics is an inherent and inescapable activity of the human being.

So they started a series of Chicanas who are far from finding a solution but instead face more society, already divided beforehand.

The Ministers of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, and of the City, Soledad Acuña.

Do we want to go back to the classrooms? The answer is yes. Are we in a position to do it? Here is the problem.

It does not take much flight to recognize that the vast majority of school buildings are not in a position to accommodate 30 or more students in a space of 30 square meters, middle ground. And the hygiene of them? I propose to think of the solution for intermediate or tertiary level students who will attend alternately. What subjects will they take and which ones will not at each opportunity?

The most dissimilar professions are usually compared to the situation of teachers. In none of them are 30 people served at the same time as in a classroom.

And if the distancing protocol was applied, How many students can fit on a surface like full-size classrooms?

In short, and with all the pain that this implies: the conditions are not ripe to return to the traditional classroom in these conditions.

Jorge Norberto Butera

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

On the controversy between Lousteau and Macri

Radical Senator Martin Lousteau. Photo: Juan Mabromata / AFP.

What are the leaders of Juntos por el Cambio horrified when they hear that Martín Lousteau said that the engineer Mauricio Macri did the best thing he did is “be the first non-Peronist president to end his term“? I do not find the serious. Nor do I miss it. Without defending the former Minister of Economy, creator of Evolution and expectant player of a new radicalism with an Alfonsinist tinge.

Does it seem so tremendous that this young leader wanted, subliminally, to convey that the yellow government left little to its credit? Many of us expect more from this young political force. It was not enough with a revival of the nineties. A light neoliberalism.

It is obvious that there is a clear internal between first and second lines of said space that intermingle the figures of Carrió, Rodríguez Larreta, Monzó, Cornejo, Vidal and De Loredo, among others, against Macri himself.

I reiterate the question. Was Lousteau’s statement so shocking? I don’t understand, forgive my ignorance, paraphrasing Jorge Luis Borges.

Andres Gastaldi

[email protected]

“There needs to be more cPolice ontrols “

“A large number of criminal acts are recorded in film,” says the reader. In the image, a video shows a woman defending herself from the attack of two thieves who wanted to take her motorcycle from her in Tucumán.

All forms of crime against defenseless people generates a feeling of enormous powerlessness. Great deal of criminal acts are registered in filming, but many times everything remains there: images, injured and humiliated victims and, worst of all, unpunished criminals.

The example that continues to grow is that of thieves on a motorcycle, more commonly known as motochorros, especially in the City of Buenos Aires and the Buenos Aires suburbs. Also in other large cities of our country.

The conclusion is obvious: there is a need for more police controls and prevent motorcyclists from carrying companions on board who may be functional to the crime. In short, more crime prevention so that we do not continue watching criminal acts in filming with criminals riding motorcycles, enjoying total impunity and continuing with their outrages as if nothing had happened.

Patrick oschlies

[email protected]

“Argentina suffers from Stockholm syndrome”

Alberto Fernández and Mauricio Macri.

Stockholm syndrome is a term used to describe a paradoxical psychological experience in which an emotional bond develops between hostages and captors. Its name comes from a real incident in which, after a robbery at a bank in Stockholm, a cashier fell in love with one of the thieves.

In our country, this syndrome occurs between the victims of thefts (the working people) and the thieves (the rulers). Something unique in the world and that occurs in Argentina for millions of cases.

This social and generalized syndrome makes 42% of its inhabitants vote blindly and out of all logic and they will vote again for decades for thieving and corrupt politicians that led them to misery and thus give them the OK to continue stealing.

Definitely our country is a breeding ground for psychologists and sociologists who should elucidate if this Argentine curse is linked to an unknown virus of masochism that transforms and makes suffering and misery look like happiness.

The only vaccine against this virus is called educationA vaccine well kept by the current rulers who know that it is much easier to govern an ignorant people and without expectations than a cultured people that has goals to fulfill.

Alejandro Cascante

[email protected]

“The naturalization of violence and abuse of power”

“One of those examples of abuse of power was the attack on Justice carried out by Vice President Cristina Fernández,” says the reader.

In recent years in our country through the violation of laws and the accustoming of society to admit illegality and violence as a normal form of coexistence, we have decreased, almost without realizing it, in the quality of our democracy.

We can list in this mode of acceptance as normal the occupation of the public highway, the usurpation of land, the paralysis of education by some unions for various claims, removes the income from retirees, the fiscal deficit due to an increase in public employment or subsidies that are often undeserved, the corruption, the emission and inflation that these behaviors cause in the prices of food for all, the multiplication of poverty, insecurity.

One such example of abuse was the attack on justice by the vice president, backed by the president and a choir of addicts.

This behavior that questions the statements of the Constitution and the institutions of the Republic did not deserve the unanimous repudiation of Congress. Given the lack of reaction from deputies and senators, citizens can eventually accept this violence as a new normal. With this acceptance we will have descended one more step.

Alfredo Andreotti

[email protected]