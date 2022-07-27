EP Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 1:57 p.m.



A total of 12 business organizations will collaborate with the Ministry of Education throughout this year to continue promoting Dual Vocational Training in the Region of Murcia, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

Since 2019, the Ministry has been carrying out these collaborations with business and employer organizations in the sector, to develop actions for the dissemination and expansion of this VET modality. The first year there were five collaborating organizations, which were expanded each year until reaching 12: Croem, Coec, Chambers of Commerce of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca, Fremm, Frecom, Ucomur, AJE Murcia and AJE Cartagena, Amusal and Omep.

The Minister of Education, María Isabel Campuzano, highlighted the importance of “joint work to continue promoting this VET modality” and affirmed “the need to promote public-private collaboration as a tool to improve the training of our VET students” .

In total, 276,000 euros will be allocated to these actions, which have a direct impact on the number of companies available to welcome students in the Dual modality and, therefore, increase their options of entering the workforce immediately upon completion of their training.

Some of the outstanding actions carried out by these entities are the conferences with businessmen in educational centers with students; Specific web pages on Dual Vocational Training with an advisory service and management of the center-company contact process; training courses for company tutors; and dissemination of experiences within this model of all parties involved.

Campuzano stressed that “this is another clear example of our commitment to VET in the Region of Murcia. Learning by doing is not a motto, it is our reality and we are going to continue down this path with the same determination as up to now».

This action, pioneering in our country, was selected in 2020 by the Bertelsmann Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training as one of the 103 best practices carried out in Dual Vocational Training in Spain. In total, five were the actions selected within the total of those developed in the Region of Murcia.

With up to 800 hours of direct training in companies, double the ordinary modality, this allows students to acquire the knowledge established in the official curricula and also incorporate all those skills not written but necessary for the development of any job in the current society: teamwork, empathy, responsibility, leadership or effort.