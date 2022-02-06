The Ministry of Education has modified the dates of the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) for 12th grade students, and eight dates (32 sessions) will be available for students to take the test, during the current two semesters.

The ministry attributed the change of test dates to provide greater opportunities for students to register for the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT).

And the date of the exam sessions for the twelfth grade was changed, to Sunday instead of Saturday, starting from the 27th of February.

And according to the schedule of the “Emsat” sessions, which was published by the ministry on its website, there are eight dates for the sessions during the second and third semesters, so that the test sessions will be held on Saturday, February 12th, and then the dates will shift to Sunday of each week, according to specific dates. These are on February 27, March 13 and 27, May 22 and 29, and June 12 and 26.

And the postponement of the date for performing the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) for twelfth grade students, which was scheduled to be held on January 29, as a precautionary measure, and in order to preserve the safety of students and workers in the educational field from infection with the “Corona” virus, and the Ministry set next February 12 as a date An alternative to performing deferred test sessions.

The ministry stated that four sessions for the test will be held on one day, the first session starts from eight in the morning to 10:30 in the morning, the second session from 11 in the morning to one thirty in the afternoon, and the third session from two in the afternoon to four thirty in the afternoon, and the fourth session from five Evening to 7:30 pm.

The ministry indicated that the national tests (EMSAT) provided students who were unable to enroll in any of the higher education institutions, previously, due to their low grades in “high school”, the opportunity to study at university without repeating the “high school” again, by taking these tests. To improve their scores in specific subjects (Arabic, mathematics and English), stressing that the student has the right to enter the EmSAT exams several times.

The application of the national tests (EMSAT) came as a condition for admission, to give these students the opportunity to enroll in university studies, and the student has the right to take the “EMSAT” test more than once, until he achieves the required grades, without the need to repeat the high school.

The ministry stressed the need for the student to bring his own calculator on the day of the test for mathematics and physics, or to use the calculator in the system, and that the center will not provide the machine to a student, as well as the student should try to reduce the holdings he brings to the center, and please be satisfied with the collectibles the basic.

The Ministry explained in the “policy of absence during the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT)”, that if the student attaches a document proving his absence for an acceptable excuse, he must submit a request to retake the test to the National and International Testing Department, explaining the reason for the absence in detail, then his request is reviewed, and notified On the test date assigned to him, and in the event the student is absent from the test without an acceptable excuse, the fees paid will not be refunded.

PCR smear

The Ministry of Education stated that a negative test result must be provided to perform the test in the test centers, for a maximum period of 48 hours from the date of performing the nasal swab examination (PCR), provided that the test result is provided through the Al-Hosn / Seha application, and in the event of a positive result, it must be confirmed. of providing two consecutive negative results before performing the test.

The Ministry stressed the necessity for students to attend the Emirates Standard Exams (EMSAT), and obligated them, in the event of non-attendance, to submit a document proving that their absence had an excuse, whether with a medical report or a sick certificate issued by a government hospital, certified by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, or the Health Authority, or a death certificate for someone First-degree relatives.



