The Ministry of Education stated that students can study subjects other than qualifying subjects during the period of “conditional admission” to universities, provided that the total hours of qualifying and non-qualifying subjects do not exceed the limits of the study load allowed at the university.

The Ministry stated that the qualifying subjects are subjects that the student registers at the university to fill any deficiencies he has in the requirements of the equivalence of the secondary school completion certificate, and the qualifying subjects are not counted as hours for graduation at the university, nor are they included in the calculation of the student’s cumulative average.

The Ministry specified four obligations on the university during the period of conditional admission with the equivalence of a secondary school completion certificate, which is first, enrolling the student in the specified qualifying subjects and during the period stipulated in the conditional acceptance letter issued by the Ministry, and secondly, not counting the qualifying subjects as hours for graduation and not including them in Calculating the student’s cumulative average.

The university is also obligated to allow the student to register for other subjects (non-qualifying), within the limits of the permitted academic load at the university, as well as to provide the Ministry at the beginning and end of each semester with a report on the students who have been granted conditional admission with the equivalence of a secondary school completion certificate.

The Ministry stated that the university may grant the student final admission if he fulfills one of four conditions, during or at the end of the conditional admission period, which is providing an equivalency certificate of completion of secondary school education issued by the Ministry, or passing the Emirates Standard Tests (EMSAT) specified in the acceptance letter. Conditional admission issued by the Ministry, or passing the qualifying courses specified in the letter of no objection to conditional admission issued by the Ministry, or passing at least (24) academic hours in the major to be studied successfully.

Regarding what is meant by academic hours in the major to be studied, the Ministry indicated that they are the academic hours that are calculated within the requirements for graduation in the major that the student is studying, noting that the university does not need to refer to the Ministry when converting a student’s acceptance from conditional acceptance to final acceptance, but the university must provide the Ministry with The beginning and end of each semester with a report.

In the event that the student does not fulfill the required conditions at the end of the conditional admission period, the higher education institution may take one of two actions; Either cancel the conditional admission and not allow the student to complete the study, or extend the period of conditional admission for one semester only after the end of the period stipulated in the letter of no objection to conditional admission issued by the Ministry.

The Ministry stated that the procedures for conditional admission and the procedures for transferring from conditional acceptance to final admission are applied to new university students, as well as to continuing students from previous years.

The same conditional admission procedures are also applied to students studying in universities outside the country, where a letter of no objection to conditional admission is given in the event that the student wishes to study at a university outside the country, and the student is granted an equivalency if he passes the qualifying subjects or passes the required hours in the desired major Successfully studying at an accredited university outside the country.