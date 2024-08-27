The Ministry of Education gives the school principal the authority to organize the gradual return of the academic stages.

The “Back to School Campaign” guide stressed on ensuring the provision of a reception programme for students and their parents, to be an introductory programme that supports the start of the school year, in addition to allowing parents of students to participate with their children in back to school activities, allocating various activities that raise student readiness, providing special programmes for first-level kindergarten students and their parents, as well as students in the first, fifth and ninth grades and their parents, and flexibility in student attendance and departure.

The back-to-school campaign implemented by the first school branch of the Ministry of Education, for a gradual return, has identified two options for the first cycle (grades one to four): the first, in which school starts at 7:30 and ends at 11:10 from Monday to Thursday, and school hours in this option are from 7:30 to 11:00 on Friday. As for the second option, students in the same cycle start school at 8:00 in the morning and end at 11:55 from Monday to Thursday, and from 8:00 to 11:45 on Friday.

As for the second and third cycles, the start of the school day for male students is different from that for female students. Male students start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m., from Monday to Thursday. Friday school starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10:45 a.m., while female students in the two cycles start at 8:00 a.m. and end at 12:45 p.m., from Monday to Thursday. Friday school starts at 8:00 a.m. and ends at 11:30 a.m.