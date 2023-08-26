The Ministry of Education adopted a decision regarding the study plan for the new academic year 2023-2024, which targets public and private education schools applying the ministerial curriculum, which clarifies the fixation of the study plan for a period of three academic years until 2025-2026, provided that changes to it are reported according to the controls of agreed mechanisms. on her.

The terms of the decision clarified the mechanisms and controls for implementing the plan, which confirms the mandatory application of the study plan in the stages from “kindergarten to the twelfth grade” in public and private education schools applying the ministry’s curricula, technical and applied schools, and male and female students in the integrated continuing education system, according to the tracks specified for the year. The new academic year 2023-2024.

The decision obligated the plan to be fixed for a period of three academic years, and changes to it would be reported according to the agreed-upon announcement mechanism, in addition to the obligation to implement the academic courses and the evaluation policy according to the announced evidence.

The decision stated that the application of the elective subjects system to the eleventh grade for the general and advanced tracks in public and private education schools applying the ministerial curriculum, starting from the new academic year 2023-2024, according to the approved mechanisms.

The individual educational plan for students of determination should be applied (the curriculum harmonization plan or the curriculum modification plan), provided that it defines the level of the curricula, teaching methods, assessment considerations and tests that are prepared in accordance with the individual educational plan, and based on what was stated in the approved evaluation policy for exams for students with determination. Alhamm.

The decision stressed all parties to implement any developments decided by the ministry that occur in the study plan, such as approving the teaching of new subjects, the development of specialized academies, or the adoption of new optional subjects for distance study, so that they are applied according to the decision of an approved pilot plan.

The class time in all stages is 45 minutes as a minimum, with educational institutions being given the freedom to transfer some teaching hours to self-learning classes, educational resources and others, not exceeding four classes per week.

The Ministry of Education is obligated to provide templates for semester plans for study subjects, as an optional indicative plan, and educational institutions are free to change and modify them in a way that serves the interests of students and meets their needs, and in a way that ensures progress and achievement of the education process and all learning outcomes at the end of the stage.

The decision stressed the cancellation of any previous decision that contradicts the provisions of this decision, stressing the importance of communicating the details of the decision to all the competent authorities to implement it as of the academic year 2023-2024.

